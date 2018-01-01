Welcome to Rijeka
Despite some regrettable architectural ventures in the outskirts, much of the centre is replete with ornate Austro-Hungarian–style buildings. It’s a surprisingly verdant city once you’ve left its concrete core, which contains Croatia’s largest port, with ships, cargo and cranes lining the waterfront.
Rijeka is a vital transport hub, but as there’s no real beach in the city most people base themselves in nearby Opatija.
Top experiences in Rijeka
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Rijeka activities
Zagreb Opatija, Lovran, and Rikeja Private Full-Day Tour
The tour starts at your accommodation and after an 1.5 hours driving the first stop is Opatija, often called the pearl of the Adriatic. Opatija is located at the edge of the Mediterranean, gently descending from the slopes of Mount Učka towards the coast of Kvarner Bay. Seize the opportunity to enjoy its beautiful architecture while having a cup of coffee or a slice of cake near one of its luxurious, well-tended parks and promenades.After this break, continue your tour with a 15 min drive to Lovran, one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the whole Opatija Riviera. Explore the city’s old core and visit its romantic belfry, baroque houses and the St. Trinity Chapel (13th century) by the seaside and other historic monuments which make the antique and cultural value of Lovran, giving it a special atmosphere of an old and Mediterranean town. When you are done with the walking tour you will be driven for about 40 min to Rijeka where you will visit the fortress of Trsat, built on the turn of the 12th and 13th century. You will learn about the long and interesting history of the castle which oversees the entire city of Rijeka, the administrative and cultural center of the Primorje-Gorski Kotar county and the third largest city in Croatia by number of inhabitants.In the late afternoon after 1,5 hour driving, you will arrive back in Zagreb.
Istria Private Guided Day Trip from Zagreb
Morning departure from Zagreb – pickup at the hotel at 8.30 am. An hour and a half drive to our first stop in Trsat hilltop castle (fortification) located just above the beautiful coastal city of Rijeka and the third largest city in Croatia. The castle itself is one of the oldest castle-forts in Croatia founded by the House of Frankopan – one of the most famous and oldest Croatian noble families. There you shall have coffee break with a spectacular view of city of Rijeka and Istria peninsula. After your coffee break, continuation of the trip towards Istria, most known as the region of the royal mushroom – the truffle. The truffle has been considered a delicacy for millenniums. It had been food in which Mesopotamian rulers enjoyed 4000 years ago as well as it is a delicacy nowadays. This royal mushroom was of course known to the ancient Greeks and the Roman emperors, as well as favorable food served at the French court and among the Austro-Hungarian aristocracy. It is very rare since it grows only in several locations in Europe – in some parts of France, Italy and in Istria. There visit medieval hilltop town of Motovun. Its location, overlooking the vast Motovun forest rich in truffles and hillside vineyards, makes it one of the most beautiful and unique Mediterranean old towns. After exploring the stones of an old medieval fortification you will have time for lunch (optional). We can definitely worn you to prepare your palate for the true taste explosion because you will have the opportunity to experience a traditional Istrian truffle lunch. After lunch head back to Zagreb with one last stop at the town of Opatija. This elegant destination also known as the Queen of the Adriatic has the longest tourism tradition in Croatia. More than 170 years long. It all began in the late 19th century when, due to remarkable presence of natural remedies within the area’s soil, water or climate, Opatija officially gained the status of Royal health resort within the Austro-Hungarian Empire. You will have the opportunity to take a peek at the most romantic promenade of the Adriatic coast – Opatija’s lungo mare while enjoying the cake or gelato in the famous Opatija’s coffee house Wagner. After Opatija, continue with the drive back to Zagreb and expect to arrive around 6.00 pm.
Day Hike in National Park Risnjak from Zagreb
Embark on this private / small-group, 1-day hiking tour of some of Croatia’s most beautiful terrain. You’ll be picked up directly from your Zagreb accommodation at 6:00 AM and driven into the protected Gorski Kotar region, famous for its thick forests and rugged mountains. We pass through Crni lug village and proceed deeper to mountains. After leaving behind last village we soon start our hike up the hill, approximately around 8:00 AM We hike to the Schlosser mountain hut, with uphill hike lasting around 3h. Enjoy the spectacular views of this magnificent forest trail, and proceed from mountain hut to the peak of Veliki Risnjak!Last part includes some rock scrambling and is optional, but recommendable as the view from the top is unforgettable! On clear days you can see mountain Velebit, Učka, town Rijeka, sea and islands close to Rijeka!Return downhill hike back lasts around 2-3 hours. Afternoon return to our vehicle, where you’ll be driven back to your Zagreb accommodation.Note that this tour is only suitable for participants in good physical shape and good health who are 18 years of age or older. The dress code includes durable hiking shoes, long hiking pants, a windproof jacket, small raincoat, backpack, and hat. Picnic lunch and snacks are included in the tour. The tour is subject to favorable weather conditions.
OPATIJA QUEEN OF ADRIATIC SEA
You just sit back and relax we will be taking care of everything. We pick you up at your hotel and take the highway to Rijeka. In about 2hours time we arrive to Rijeka and do an orientational tour visiting main sights of this main Hungarian hub on the coast, market place, National Theatre and famous Corso promenade. After some free time we continue to Opatija where we enjoy the architecture, setting, nature, views and all what made this sea resort world famous and attracted hundred years ago all the jet set of Europe. Many famous people visited or stayed here and enjoyed its benefits. After some free time for lunch and stroll we head back to Zagreb and you will be dropped at your hotel again.
Truffle tour
In the morning hours, our driver will pick You up at desired place in Rijeka and drive towards Motovun. Short tour through the village, time for coffee break where You will meet the truffle hunter. Participating in the program. Walking through the mystique of the truffle trees with the guide and highly trained truffle dogs,You will try to discover and locate the rare and delicious truffle. (approximately 1 hour). To make the most of the truffle hunting experience, You you'll have a truffle breakfast to enjoy this special natural product. - olive oil with truffles, cheese truffles, scrumbled eggs with truffles, truffles and honey sweets...On Your way back home, stop in the smallest town in the world, Hum for traditional istrian lunch.
Rijeka 2-Hour Private Guided City Walk
You can always read articles about the sights on your own, but this guided tour will give you a holistic experience, only a local guide can transfer! Many locals show off the slogan "I love the city that flows" on their cars. The goal is that it crosses your mind too after the tour!This walking tour is with a private local guide. Departure time can be anytime from 8am to 7pm and must be specified at the time of the booking.These are the main sights you will see in the tour*: The City Tower - Ivan Kobler Square - The Old gateway - the Principium - St.Vitus Cathedral - The Uzarska street - The milkmaids square - Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Leaning tower - The Modello Palace - The Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl.Zajc - the story of the Port of Rijeka - Korzo; depending on the time, your guide might surprise you with some other interesting tales.*Possible deviations might occur due to exceptional circumstances (construction works, special events etc.)