Istria's madly popular coast gets flooded with Central European tourists in summer, but you can still feel alone and undisturbed in the peninsula's interior, even in mid-August. Add acclaimed gastronomy (starring fresh seafood, prime white truffles, wild asparagus, top-rated olive oils and award-winning wines), sprinkle it with historical charm and you have a little slice of heaven.
This tour will be arranged on a board of the comfortable ship around the Brijuni National Park and will last 5 hours. The Park is located on the islands in the sea. This place is famous because of its former owner Josip Broz Tito, who had a very rare hobby - he collected exotic animals. You will have a guide on the board of the ship, who will conduct a sightseeing tour around all islands of the National Park and will tell lots of interesting facts about the islands and its famous owners. You will see a wild animal park. The tour programme also includes a dinner on the board of the ship. It includes traditional dishes of the Mediterranean cuisine: fish, chicken fillet or vegetarian dish. You can have an unlimited amount of drinks on board of the ship: wine, mineral water, juices and soda water. The ship also stops on the St. Jerolim island (sveti Jerolim) - (06/2017 - 09/2017). On the island, you will find a nice beach, shower and restaurant. Those who wish can stay there to swim - the ship will be back in 2.5 hours to pick you up. The ship may be accompanied by the dolphins and you will be able to make a nice selfie. Please note that St. Jerolim island (sveti Jerolim) is a part of the National Park and to visit it you should buy an admission ticket. It will be paid separately on the island. The cost of the island admission ticket is 40 HRK or 5,5 Euro. You can buy a ticket from the custodian who meets the visitors at the wharf. Please take the towels, swimsuits and sunscreen creams with you and keep your smile.This is an excursion by traditional boat whose specifications are: m/b Korkyra: hosts up to 80 passengers, vehicle speed is 8 knots, kitchen, 2 WC, covered terrace.
Experienced wine connoisseur will guide you through a stunning variety of Croatian wines coupled with a selection of Croatian cheeses and prosciutto. You’ll visit wine basement that offer wide selection of Croatian wines, especially small labels. Of course this tour will take you through Zagreb’s downtown while enjoying a ride through Zagreb’s well known Lenuzzi horseshoe complex of parks. During the tour you’ll get to see an urban vineyard which is offers the perfect view point of Zagreb's Old Upper town that will take us back to the middle ages when Kaptol’s bishops were well known local wine producers. Urban Wine Bike Tour will cover all major Croatian regions, from Slavonia to Istria and of course Dalmatia. Pairing food with wine will be part of the itinerary because on far south of Croatia red wine is always served with fish dishes (white fish). Wine tasting and finger food are included in the price. In wine basement there will be a wide selection of Croatian wines available for purchase.
Postojna Cave, the queen of all caves, is the best-known cave in the world. It is also the greatest tourist attraction in Slovenia and one of the world’s largest karst monuments. This is the only place in the world where the underground landscape can be traversed on an electric train and where you get to meet this underground kingdom’s most famous inhabitant – the proteus (olm) – up close. A fantastic web of tunnels, passages, galleries and halls, astonishing diversity of karst features, as well as easy access are certainly the main reasons for such popularity of the cave and a large number of visitors (more than 36 million of them in over 200 years).The Predjama Castle reigns over the surrounding area, not far from the Postojna Cave, in the idyllic village of Predjama. This picturesque, magnificent, defiant, mysterious and impregnable castle has been perched up in the middle of a vertical 123-meter high cliff for more than 800 years. Its romantic appeal is further emphasized by the idyllic Lokva River, which disappears into the underground world deep down below the castle. As the only preserved cave castle in Europe, the Predjama Castle offers a unique insight into the building techniques and resourcefulness of people in the Middle Ages, who were looking for and found a safe harbor for themselves right at the entrance into the cave. During a siege that took place in the 15th century, the castle provided a refuge for its best known and most notorious owner - Erazem of Predjama. The legend about the courageous robber baron Erazem, who remained undefeated until one of his servants betrayed him, is still in people’s minds, inspiring and alluring as ever. It was this safe abode of his which helped the brave knight resist the besiegers without much difficulty for more than a year.
MOMJAN - A pretty site positioned 270m above sea level, with fascinating natural beauty and a rich history. The soil's composition makes is ideal for growing fruit and olive trees, and grape vines. Momjan is regarded as two parts, the upper and the lower. Situated in the lower part is a 22 metre bell tower and the 15th century church of St Martin. To the church's west side is a rock which is the site of an ancient ruined castle, whose history involves crucial events in northern Istria's past. The most well known wines from the region are the Muscat of Momjan, and Malvasia, both of which were well known and highly praised in Viennese courts. - In Momjan we will be tasting wine during a cellar tour and a village tour.
Hidden beneath your Istrian host’s smile is an invitation to taste and discover the real features of this idyllic green-blue land, which are environmental beauty and living history that draw you in; and diligent craftsmanship, witnessed in every field and stone. When you arrive, new scenes reveal themselves to you, intensifying your senses and dismissing the stress of the outside world, replacing it with new friendships and experiences to treasure and share.Three villages of Istria will be visited during our tour:BUZET is located to the far north next to Istria’s border with Slovenia. The core of its history, which dates from the middle ages is found on top of a hill overlooking the arable valley of Istria’s longest river - the Mirna. These days, Buzet is called the "City of Truffles" because its Mirna River forests are uncommonly rich with this delicacy. Some people even say that Istria’s white truffle is on a par with Italy’s white truffle which originates in the country’s Alba region. To honour this truffle, every year Truffle Days are held throughout September and October.- In Buzet we will be tasting local liquors and foods on a village tour.MOTOVUN - In the north of Istria, located high above the Mirna River, is probably the most attractive and famous medieval town of Istria - Motovun. This fascinating site on top of a hill is a characteristic symbol of the interior of Istria. The bell tower, which is 13th century Romanesque-Gothic with a crown that is crenulated, dominates the centre of the historic town from its position adjacent to St Stephen’s 17th century parish church. In the centre square stands the Romanesque Municipal Palace, which was Istria’s biggest secular building at the time it was built; many other historical buildings surround it. Motovun’s forest which reaches down the Mirna River’s valley is particularly good for truffles. Vineyards surround the town from all sides, Istria’s finest wines such as the red Teran, and the white Malvasia are produced from the grapes of these vineyards.- In Motovun we will be tasting Istrian olive oil and truffles on a village tour.NOVIGRAD - Once a peaceful fishing town, over the years has become a compelling touristic destination. Although being so popular among tourists from all around the world, Novigrad has to this day kept its intimate and irresistible charm of a typical quite Mediterranean fishing town. Novigrad isn’t just a real architectural gem filled with astounding historical sights, rich cultural heritage and preserved natural beauty; it is also one of the top Istrian gourmet destinations where one can taste many gastronomic extravagance of the Mediterranean food.- In Novigrad we will be tasting wine during a cellar tour and a village tour.
Pula, like the rest of the region, it is known for its mild climate, smooth sea, beautiful beaches, and unspoiled nature. The city has a long tradition of wine-making, fishing, shipbuilding, and tourism. It has also been Istria's administrative center since ancient Roman times.The most famous and important monument, the starting and ending point of every sightseeing tour is the Amphitheater, popularly called the Arena of Pula, which was once the site of gladiator fights. It was built in the 1st century AD during the reign of Emperor Vespasian, at the same time as the magnificent Colosseum in Rome. Today it is the venue for summer performances, which can seat about 5,000 spectators. The underground passages, once used by the gladiators, nowadays host a regular exhibition of viticulture and olive growing in Istria in ancient times. The exhibits include reconstructions of machines once used for the production of olive oil, wine and amphorae used for storing and transporting olive oil and wine. During our tour you will come across numerous monuments of Roman architecture: the Triumphal Arch of the Sergi from the 1st century B.C., Hercules’ Gate and Twin Gates, the Temple of Augustus, Arena and Small Roman Theatre in the town center.Historical attractions aside, Pula is a busy commercial city on the sea that has managed to retain a friendly small-town appeal. Although marred with residential and holiday developments, the coast is dotted with fragrant pine groves, seaside cafes and a clutch of good restaurants. A unique experience will be moments of relaxation in the main town square, which has managed to retain its role as the meeting place since the Augustan Age.