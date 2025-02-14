The sun-drenched peninsula of Istria, jutting into the Adriatic from the coast of Croatia, is full of centuries-old architecture, heavenly landscapes and plenty of hidden treasures. It’s the perfect place to escape after visiting busy Split and Dubrovnik in the south of the country.

Istria’s coastal towns are lapped by sparkling waters and its rocky shores are dotted with fortifications constructed by the Venetians who once ruled here. Inland, you’ll encounter stone villages and hilltop towns encircled by neat rows of vineyards and olive groves.

Istria’s small size makes it easy to navigate, and its towns and villages are well-connected by highways, bus services and train networks. Biking and hiking are also popular ways to explore picturesque towns like Pula, Poreč, Motovun and Labin. Start by adding these 20 best things to do to your Istria itinerary.

Pula's Arena is one of the best preserved Roman amphitheaters in the world. Ivana Vrnoga/Shutterstock

1. Visit the Roman theaters in Pula

Any visit to the historic coastal town of Pula should begin at its harbor-facing Roman Amphitheater, known locally as the Arena. Constructed in the 1st century CE, this beloved architectural icon is one of only six Roman amphitheaters still standing today, and it's often used as a venue for concerts and performances.

Nearby, facing the town’s Venetian-era castle, lies the Malo Rimsko Kazalište (Small Roman Theatre), also constructed in the 1st century. Today, it’s a popular venue for concerts and cultural events. To see more of the Roman city, walk through the Arch of the Sergii and follow Sergijevaca, looking out for signs pointing to the town’s Roman mosaics.

Planning tip: Check the schedule for events at the Pula Arena; big-name music stars perform here regularly, and the theater hosts the Pula Film Festival in July.

2. Meet the mummies at St Blaise’s Church

The best-known and most unusual attraction in the town of Vodnjan is hidden behind the magnificent altars of neo-baroque St Blaise’s Church. In a dimly lit room lie the miraculously preserved mummies of four saints transported here from Venice in 1818.

The church also serves as a repository for more than 300 other relics, with fingers, tongues, bones and other macabre body parts from 150 saints kept in its sacristy.

3. Visit an Istrian olive farm

Istria’s tradition of making olive oil dates back to the Romans. There are close to 100 olive oil producers in Istria, many of them small family farms that are internationally recognized for their high-quality extra-virgin olive oils.

Visitors can learn about the entire production process as part of a tasting experience at Chiavalon, just north of Vodnjan. At Oio Vivo near Galižana, you can take in views of the Brijuni Islands while sampling premium Istrian olive oils paired with local gastronomic delicacies.

Historic Pazin is the archetypal Istrian hill town. Susana del Pozo/Getty Images

4. Explore Pazin’s cliffside castle

Rising over the hilltop town of Pazin, Pazin Castle is the best-preserved medieval fortress in Istria, first mentioned in the 10th century in a document written by the Holy Roman Emperor Otto II. Protected by hefty stone walls, this robust fortification is the city’s most commanding landmark.

After serving as a town hall for many centuries, it now houses two museums covered by the same entry fee: Pazin City Museum and the Ethnographic Museum of Istria. The ethnographic collections paint a fascinating picture of what everyday life was like in Istria in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Planning tip: Located in the center of Istria, Pazin is served by buses and trains from many other cities in the region, making it a convenient base for travelers relying on public transport.

5. Take a ferry to Brijuni National Park

It’s a short ferry ride from the small port town of Fažana on Istria’s southwest coast to Veliki Brijun, the main island of Brijuni National Park, which preserves a remarkable collection of ancient sights.

This car-free island doubles as a fascinating open-air museum of Roman ruins, dinosaur footprints and archaeological finds. The island is also home to diverse flora and fauna, and you can walk or rent a bicycle or electric golf cart to explore.

Planning tip: Download the Brijuni Pocket Guide, a handy mobile app detailing all of the park’s attractions and services in eight languages.

6. Explore pebbly beaches on Red Island

Part of a cluster of scenic islets to the south of Rovinj, Red Island (Crveni Otok) is 20 minutes from the city by ferry and well worth visiting for its ruins and scenery. Red Island is actually two islands linked via a causeway – tiny Sv Andrija (St Andrew) and even tinier Maškin.

On arrival, you can explore the sun-bleached ruins of a 6th-century monastery and church, and stop for refreshments at Island Hotel Istra, the only hotel on Red Island. If you’re here for the sea views, Sv Andrija is traced with rocky and pebbly beaches, while Maškin is quieter with plenty of secluded rocky coves.

Planning tip: You don’t need to leave Rovinj to find appealing swimming spots. Balota Beach is a rocky beach just below the walls of the old town and a fantastic sunset spot.

Rovinj is one of Istria's most beautiful coastal towns. Jackie Matthews/Shutterstock

7. Walk along The Grisia in Rovinj

The historic town of Rovinj is loved for its ancient, seafront old town. Start your explorations on The Grisia, a lane of slippery cobbles that slopes upwards to Rovinj’s highest point, dominated by imposing St Euphemia's Church, the town’s most important landmark.

The lower end of The Grisia drops through the white stone Balbi Arch into harbor-facing Marshall Tito Sq (Trg Maršala Tita) – take a moment to admire this baroque gateway, a 17th-century replacement for the original gate to the old city.

Planning tip: Rovinj is best explored without a checklist of sights to tick off. Its best feature is its special atmosphere, so wander the tiny, centuries-old lanes without a plan and let the city work its magic.

8. Embrace naturism at Croatia’s nudist beaches

Naturism, based on the German Freikörperkultur (“Free Body Culture,” or FKK) movement, has a long history in Croatia, and Istria’s coastline has some of the biggest and best-developed naturist resorts and campgrounds in the country.

North of Rovinj, you’ll find FKK Beach Punta Križ and the nearby Valalta Naturist Camp, plus the car-free island of Koversada with Europe’s oldest naturist camp. Other popular clothing-optional spots include Naturist Camping Ulika north of Poreč, Camping Solaris near Tar, and Camping Kanegra FKK in northwestern Istria near the Slovenian border.

Planning tip: To identify the nudist beaches, look for signage with the letters FKK. Nudity isn’t mandatory at all times, but you’ll need to be comfortable disrobing as part of a visit.

9. Roam Roman streets in Poreč’s Old Town

The cobblestone alleyways of Poreč are lined with an appealing mix of Gothic palazzos (mansions) and Romanesque and baroque buildings occupied by bars, restaurants, ice-cream parlors and souvenir shops. While popular with tourists, the old town is a highly atmospheric place to wander.

The open square of Trg Marafor was once the ancient Roman forum and it’s still the center of day-to-day life. Look up to see the wooden upper balcony of the 13th-century Romanesque House. Nearby lie the scattered stone remains of the 1st-century Temple of Neptune, dedicated to the Roman god of the sea.

Planning tip: As well as walking, it’s easy to get around the small city of Poreč by bicycle. Look out for bike stations where you can rent e-bikes and bicycles by the hour through the Poreč Bike Share scheme, powered by the NextBike app.

The Euphrasian Basilica in Poreč is a stunning relic from the Byzantine period. xbrchx/Shutterstock

10. Visit the Euphrasian Basilica in Poreč

Poreč’s star attraction is the UNESCO-listed Euphrasian Basilica, a treasure dating to 553 CE and one of the finest examples of Byzantine architecture in Europe. The complex includes an early Christian church, an ancient atrium, a baptistery and an episcopal palace.

The centerpiece is the basilica, with splendid gold-leaf mosaics decorating its apse. In summer, the complex becomes an atmospheric venue for classical concerts that recall the basilica’s medieval heyday.

Planning tip: Via the octagonal baptistery, you can access a stairway climbing to the top of a 16th-century bell tower for sweeping views over Poreč’s old town.

11. Hike or bike the Parenzana Trail

Following the popular Parenzana Trail is one of the best ways to take in the natural beauty of the Istrian peninsula. The trail takes its name from the narrow-gauge railway that ran along this scenic route from 1903 to 1935.

In 2006, the route of the railway was resurrected as an off-road trail that weaves through bucolic landscapes to scenic hill towns, with signboards marking the location of each of the 35 original stations. The 123km (76.5-mile) trail passes through Istria and continues into Slovenia and Italy; the easiest place to join the Croatian section is at Poreč.

12. Admire sculptures and sea views in Vrsar

When visiting the pretty seaside town of Vrsar between Poreč and Rovinj, keep an eye out for the stone sculptures gracing many of the town’s squares and parks and its waterfront promenade. New works are created annually during the summertime by the Montraker International Sculpture School, using stone from the nearby Montraker quarry.

Also look out for Giacomo Casanova, immortalized in bronze near the church of St Antony of Padua. For one of the best viewpoints over the city rooftops and nearby islands, climb the internal staircase of the bell tower at St Martin’s Church. Behind the church, a stone staircase descends to the marina and city beaches.

Detour: For more stone artistry, head to Džamonja Sculpture Park, a quiet spot showcasing the work of late artist and park creator, Dušan Džamonja.

Find history, forest walks and truffles in picturesque Motovun. Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

13. Stroll the monumental walls of Motovun

Perched on a hilltop and blessed with medieval good looks, Motovun is one of Istria’s most iconic villages. Encircling a well-preserved citadel dating back to Venetian times are massive 13th-century walls, punctuated by fortified towers – one of two tiers of stone defenses that once protected Motovun.

Must-see stops on a walking tour include the Venetian loggia on Borgo and the archway of the main city gate, which opens onto Trg Andrea Antico, a handsome square dominated by a Romanesque Town Hall and the 18th-century Church of St Stephen.

Detour: For a taste of medieval times in Motovun, watch a demonstration of traditional hand-printing on a replica of a Gutenberg press at Tiskara Antico, a historic printing house.

14. Go truffle hunting in the forests of Motovun

The deep forests at the base of Motovun lure truffle hunters, who comb the countryside for these elusive and valuable fungi, including the highly prized Tuber magnatum pico (white truffle). Visitors can sign up for a three-hour truffle hunting experience at Miro Tartufi, including a truffle tasting session.

15. Tour Motovun’s wineries

Motovun’s foothills are encircled by tidy rows of lush vineyards where several notable wineries welcome lovers of fine wine to drop in for a taste. Start by sampling typical Istrian wines in the light-filled tasting room and shop at Vina Fakin, a local winery that has scooped up prestigious awards for its Malvazija and Teran wines.

Other notable wineries include Tomaz Winery, which features a chic, contemporary tasting room with views over the verdant family vineyards, and Roxanich Winery, which focuses on natural organic wines.

Planning tip: For wine lovers staying the night in Motovun, the Roxanich Design Hotel offers cozy rooms with a retro design vibe, an infinity pool and a fine-dining restaurant.

Formerly abandoned, the village of Grožnjan has a timeless Istrian charm. Jurij108/Shutterstock

16. Find hilltop perfection in the villages of Grožnjan and Oprtalj

One of Istria’s loveliest and best-restored villages, Grožnjan is a charming tangle of cobbled lanes. Take a wander, browse its art galleries and listen out for the sound of violin or piano music drifting from the studios where musicians rehearse. From Grožnjan, a serpentine road winds through pine forests to the ancient village of Oprtalj, where forlorn ruins sit shoulder to shoulder with restored stone buildings.

Detour: Istria is dotted with many more historic settlements that are worth exploring, including the medieval town of Gračišće, charming Pićan, truffle-hunting spot Buzet, the fortified town of Roč, and Hum – hailed as the world’s smallest town.

17. Experience the flavors of the Mirna River Valley

The Mirna River Valley is an epicurean dream offering some unique experiences for the traveling gourmand. Start by sampling traditional Istrian specialties prepared with local ingredients at Konoba Mondo, a charming tavern in Motovun’s old town.

Dining at Ponte Porton in Kostanjica near Grožnjan has a homestyle feel, with Istrian cuisine served in a rustic tavern setting. Owned by the holder of the record for unearthing the world’s largest truffle, Giancarlo Zigante, Restaurant Zigante in Livade offers truffle-tasting as part of a gourmet dining menu.

Planning tip: As you travel around the valley, look out for green signs marking stops on the so-called Olive Oil Rd (Cesta Maslinova Ulja), pointing the way to the tasting rooms of local olive oil producers.

18. View medieval frescoes in Beram

Tucked into the forest at the base of the hilltop town of Beram, you’ll find the modest-looking St Mary of the Rocks church, which contains some of the most magnificent frescoes in Istria.

Covering its walls and ceilings in multi-hued tones are the creations of Vincent of Kastav, who painted the interiors in around 1474. The most striking fresco is a depiction of the Dance of the Dead, gracing the wall above the main entrance.

Equally splendid are the wall-to-ceiling frescoes of tiny St Rocco Church in charming Draguć, a scenic 25-minute drive northeast from Pazin. Built in the 16th century as a votive offering following an outbreak of the plague, the church was decorated by local master, Anthony of Padua.

Local tip: Country churches in Istria are often kept locked outside mass times but a key is usually entrusted to someone living in the village, who will gladly open doors to curious visitors. Just ask a local to guide you to the right person.

Rabac is surrounded by Istria's prettiest pebble beaches. Fokke Baarssen/Shutterstock

19. Beach hop in Rabac

It’s a scenic drive from Pula to Rabac on the east coast of the peninsula, a former fishing village reinvented as a popular beach resort. The best beaches are east of town along the promenade, lined with beautiful white pebbles and lapped by turquoise-blue waters.

Lovely St Andrea is made up of a sequence of small pebbly coves. At Lanterna Beach, the thatched sun umbrellas and blue waters could almost fool you into believing you were in the Caribbean. Girandella Beach has small sheltered bays and a gently sloping shoreline that is popular with families with small children.

Planning tip: While visiting the beautiful beaches of Rabac, look out for krafi – a traditional delicacy shaped like large ravioli and filled with a mix of cheese, raisins and sugar.

20. Explore Venetian architecture in Labin’s old town

Venetian architecture defines much of the old town in historic Labin, with the porch-like Loggia on Tito’s Sq being one of the best examples. At the town’s main entrance, St Flora Gate, the winged Lion of St Mark smiles down at you as you pass through the town’s 17th-century walls, a reminder that this was indeed once Venetian territory.

From here, the cobblestones slope gently upwards to lovely Stari trg, lined with buildings painted in tones of ochre, sienna-red and pastel pink. Bright yellow and four stories tall, the former town hall now houses the municipal court while the Romanesque building topped with a clock tower is the Teatrino, or Small Theatre.

Up the narrow lane just opposite, you’ll find another cluster of architectural highlights including the 14th-century Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the bright-red baroque Battiala-Lazzarini Palace, the eye-catching home of the Labin Public Museum.

Planning tip: You can join free walking tours on Tuesday nights during the summer, to learn more about the old town when it is at its most atmospheric.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet's Croatia guidebook published in March 2024.