Motovun (Montona in Italian) is a captivating little walled town perched on a 277m hill in the Mirna River valley. The setting is astonishingly gorgeous and a large part of its appeal is in the lost-in-time views over the verdant valley, with the town rising above it like something from a fairy tale. The damp, dark Motovun Forest at its base also has a mythical quality, especially as it contains hidden treasure in the form of Istria's famous truffles.

  • Town Walls

    Town Walls

    Motovun

    It only takes about 10 minutes to circle Motovun's ramparts and you can get similar views of the surrounding countryside for free, just by walking around…

  • Motovun: A History in Motion

    Motovun: A History in Motion

    Motovun

    Tucked away in a courtyard of the Hotel Kaštel, this small museum has interesting displays on the legendary giant of Motovun Forest, the grim lot of the…

  • Church of St Stephen

    Church of St Stephen

    Motovun

    The town's centrepiece is this large Renaissance church, thought to have been designed by Venetian architect Andrea Palladio. The interior is a restrained…

