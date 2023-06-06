Poreč

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Euphrasian Basilica.

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

The ancient Roman town of Poreč (Parenzo in Italian) and the surrounding region are entirely devoted to summer tourism. Poreč is the centrepiece of a vast system of tourist resorts that stretches north and south along the west coast of Istria, attracting holidaymakers in their tens of thousands from June to September.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Euphrasian Basilica.

    Euphrasian Basilica

    Poreč

    Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…

  • Sveti Nikola

    Sveti Nikola

    Poreč

    The island of Sveti Nikola lies just short of 500m south of the peninsula. From May to October small passenger boats make the crossing from the wharf on…

  • Trg Marafor

    Trg Marafor

    Poreč

    The Roman Forum, where public gatherings took place, once stood on the site of the present-day Trg Marafor. The original pavement has been preserved along…

  • Temple of Neptune

    Temple of Neptune

    Poreč

    Dating from the 1st century AD, only fragments of this great Roman temple, dedicated to the sea god, have survived.

  • Round Tower

    Round Tower

    Poreč

    One of the city's Venetian-era towers; it once guarded the southeastern section of the city.

  • Northern Tower

    Northern Tower

    Poreč

    A ruined Venetian tower, located in the northeast corner of the old town.

  • Pentagonal Tower

    Pentagonal Tower

    Poreč

    One of the Venetian towers, flanking the main entrance to the old town.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Poreč

An aerial view of Pula's remarkably intact Roman Amphitheatre, beside the sea.

Beaches

Five reasons to love Istria, Croatia’s heart-shaped peninsula

Apr 25, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Poreč with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Poreč