The ancient Roman town of Poreč (Parenzo in Italian) and the surrounding region are entirely devoted to summer tourism. Poreč is the centrepiece of a vast system of tourist resorts that stretches north and south along the west coast of Istria, attracting holidaymakers in their tens of thousands from June to September.
Poreč
Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…
Poreč
The island of Sveti Nikola lies just short of 500m south of the peninsula. From May to October small passenger boats make the crossing from the wharf on…
Poreč
The Roman Forum, where public gatherings took place, once stood on the site of the present-day Trg Marafor. The original pavement has been preserved along…
Poreč
Dating from the 1st century AD, only fragments of this great Roman temple, dedicated to the sea god, have survived.
Poreč
One of the city's Venetian-era towers; it once guarded the southeastern section of the city.
Poreč
A ruined Venetian tower, located in the northeast corner of the old town.
Poreč
One of the Venetian towers, flanking the main entrance to the old town.
