Tradition is alive and kicking on Korčula, with age-old religious ceremonies, folk music and dances still being performed to the delight of an ever-growing influx of tourists. Oenophiles will adore sampling its wine. Arguably the best of all Croatian whites is produced from pošip grapes, which are only grown here and to a lesser extent on the Pelješac Peninsula. The grk grape, cultivated around Lumbarda, also produces quality dry white wine.
Ston, Korcula Island Tour with Wine Tasting from Dubrovnik
Journey to some of the most beautiful places in Croatia on a day trip from Dubrovnik. Enjoy pickup at your hotel, and then take in views of the city as you make your way out of it. Stop on the Dubrovnik bridge for a panoramic photo opportunity of Dubrovnik before continuing along Adriatic coast to the town of Ston.When you arrive in Ston, learn interesting facts about the 14th-century town while enjoying a sightseeing tour from your minivan, after which you’ll have free time to explore more on your own. Wander around Ston's medieval walls that circle the whole town, and have a refreshment or sample the local delicacy -- oysters -- at a local bar (own expense). Continue towards Orebić, taking in the beautiful panoramic scenery of the vineyards and old settlements of the Peljesac Peninsula as your guide tells you about the peninsula’s wineries and mussel-breeding. In Orebić, board a boat and admire the striking blue color of the Adriatic as you make your way to Korcula Island. Wander around the streets of Korcula with your guide and see how nature, history and local culture merge together. Next, visit Marco Polo's supposed birthplace, St Marco Cathedral and other historical landmarks. Have free time to explore more on your own and have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense); then meet your guide and return to Orebić by boat.Back on your comfortable minivan, admire the Croatian countryside on the drive to Potomje, where you will visit one of Croatia’s most famous wineries. After a guided tour of the winery, enjoy a wine tasting, as well as samples of brandy and liqueur , accompanied by a sommelier. Finally, relax on your vehicle and admire more views of the landscape and Adriatic Coast on the drive back to Dubrovnik.
Korcula Island Buggy Tour and Snorkel Adventure
Escape far from the crowds of Croatia, and closer to nature! Experience Korcula Island in an off-road adventure, start your engines and hold on to your hats. Say hello to life on Korčula, with its hidden bays on this exciting journey in your own 2-seater buggy convertible. After a safety briefing on arrival, enjoy a buggy driving on gravel roads above Lumbarda Village with its gorgeous landscape full of olive groves and vineyards. This exciting buggy drive goes along gravel roads winding through gorgeous countryside, passing olive groves, sweeping vineyards and picturesque hamlets. You'll stop at the famous Lumbarda sandy beach “Pržina,” where they will be plenty of time to enjoy sun, and underwater life. Snorkel equipment will be provided if you choose, or you can simply relax and enjoy the gorgeous views.
Dalmatian Highlights 7-Day Cruise Aboard the Adriatic Pearl
DAY 1, SATURDAY; EMBARKATION IN DUBROVNIK (Gruz harbor)Your trip starts from 14:00 onward. Board your vessel and enjoy a welcome drink and a snack, and get a chance to meet your cruise director and the crew of “Adriatic Pearl." Captain's orders and safety measures will be explained to you. Later that night you will have dinner on board. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 2, SUNDAY; DUBROVNIK – KORCULAIn the morning after breakfast, you will be transferred to the Old Town gate where you will join a guided tour of Dubrovnik. In the early afternoon, you will depart for the island of Korcula. Overnight in Korcula.DAY 3, MONDAY; KORCULA – PUCISCA (Island of Brac) - OMIŠAfter breakfast you will sail to the Island of Brac, passing through the scenic Peljesac channel, around the tip of the Peljesac Peninsula and the southeastern tip of the Island of Hvar. After docking at Pucisca, you can join a short visit to a stonemasonry school where you will learn about "Brac limestone." In the afternoon you can join an optional boat excursion up the Cetina River. Overnight in Omiš.DAY 4, TUESDAY; OMIŠ – SPLIT – excursion Skradin, Sibenik and TrogirAfter breakfast you will join an excursion to Sibenik, Skradin and Trogir. You'll depart Omis by coach bus, traveling through the karst Sibenik hinterland to reach Skradin. Your next stop will be in town of Sibenik, where you'll enjoy a guided tour. Before arrival in Split, you will make another quick stop in Trogir. Finally, you will arrive in Split's Old Town, where you can join an optional walking tour with a local guide. Dinner is on-board your ship. Overnight in Split.DAY 5, WEDNESDAY; SPLIT – HVAR (Island of HVAR) – VELA LUKA (Island of Korcula)Today you will sail to Hvar, known as the sunniest island in Croatia. Your destination is the town of Hvar, an area of immense beauty that buzzes with vibrant energy in the summer sun. Upon arrival, a local guide will take you for a walk around the ancient streets of Hvar. After the guided walking tour of Hvar, you will set sail to Korcula Island. Arrival in Vela Lula in the late afternoon. Overnight in Vela Luka.DAY 6, THURSDAY; VELA LUKA (Island of KORCULA) – POMENA (Island of MLJET) - SLANOThursday morning, after leaving behind the stunning beauty of Vela Luka, your Captain will hand-pick a bay where he will drop anchor for swimming and sunbathing. After the swim break, continue sailing to Pomena on the island of Mljet. Overnight in Slano.DAY 7, FRIDAY; SLANO – DUBROVNIKAfter breakfast you are free to take an optional guided tour, the "Taste of Dalmatia," and make a visit to Ston. Later, set sail for Dubrovnik and cruise beneath Dubrovnik's city walls and into the port of Gruž. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 8, SATURDAY; DUBROVNIKAfter your last breakfast on board, disembark by 09:00 AM.
Mljet Island Yacht Excursion from Korcula Island
The essence of a luxury yacht is the flexibility and independence that comes with the territory. A day on a luxury yacht represents freedom, either to get it away from it all, or to go where the action is. In our case, it is a grandiose-style visit to top Mljet, Croatia's top National park island. This excursion is perfectly suited for couples as well as families with grown up kids. Enjoy preserved nature and absolute tranquility on island of Mljet, as well as exceptional comfort and exhilarating cruising on our 50 foot motor yacht powered by twin Rolls Royce jet engines.The National park is famous for its two salt lakes in the north end of the island, as well as the 12th century Benedictine monastery, which offers a great opportunity to relax and unwind. The island of Mljet is a place where you will hike on gravel roads while surrounded by sea lakes. Snorkel, swim or sunbathe to relax, and be sure to watch Adriatic fishes. A delicious 4-course Mediterranean lunch served by your Captain is then waiting on our motor yacht, docked in a peaceful bay.
Korcula Island Sightseeing Tour Including Wine Tasting
As local specialists, we will take you to those enchanting places of Korcula Island. See noteworthy sights in the comfort of a luxury Mercedes van.Enjoy the freedom of exploring this beautiful island in a small-group with your personal driver and guide. Enjoy the scenery of ancient settlements, and visit Blato, Lumbarda, Vela Luka and Smokvica villages, adorned with green vineyards and olive groves. Have the perfect opportunity to swim in one of the hidden island gems a Pupnatska Luka bay. Korcula is also renowned for its wines, with one of Croatia’s best wines being produced from the pošip grapes that grow on the island. Around Lumbarda – where our villa is located – the grk grape is also used to produce a top quality dry white wine. This excursion includes a trip to two of the island’s most renowned wineries, along with plenty of tastings.
5-Day Croatia Islands Hike and Bike Adventure from Korcula Island
Day 1- from Dubrovnik to Korcula island (B, L)Travel from Dubrovnik to Korcula Island and your accommodations in Lumbarda Village. Stop in Ston, which is famous for the largest stone wall in Europe. Explore with your private tour guide, and after the small tour of Stone Walls, have lunch with wine tasting. Get the chance to try the best oysters in this part of the Europe. After arrival at the accommodation, discuss the the itinerary of your bike and hike adventure.Day 2 - Mljet Island Croatian National Park (B, L)Enjoy full breakfast on your villa balcony overlooking the stunning Lumbarda village bay and Adriatic sea. After the breakfast your guide will escort you to a nearby jetty and have a short briefing about safety. Fit our bikes on the yacht and head to Island Mljet National Park. Disembark in Mljet Island and cycle around the national park sea lakes (approx 8km). The National park is famous for its two salt lakes in the north end of the island, and the 12th century Benedictine monastery. Last but not least enjoy a delicious Dalmatian lunch before going back to your accommodation.Day 3 - Lastovo Island Croatian Park of Nature (B. L)Leave for Lastovo Island in the morning. Explore the green island in the midst of the blue Adriatic open sea, surrounded by numerous small silver islands.The Lastovo archipelago was declared a Nature Park in 2006. You will bike, hike and explore Lastovo for approximately 10km.Day 4 - Peninsula Peljesac (B, L, D)After great breakfast, make your way to the second biggest island in Croatia, Peljesac.This is a sensational ride full of variety, mountainous coastal scenery and of course some undulations. As we near the town of Orebic, we have great views of the islands of Korcula to the West and Hvar to the East Mljet island (route of appox 12 km).Day 5 (B)After breakfast, depart from Korcula island and head back to Dubrovnik airport with your private chauffeur.