Dalmatian Highlights 7-Day Cruise Aboard the Adriatic Pearl

DAY 1, SATURDAY; EMBARKATION IN DUBROVNIK (Gruz harbor)Your trip starts from 14:00 onward. Board your vessel and enjoy a welcome drink and a snack, and get a chance to meet your cruise director and the crew of “Adriatic Pearl." Captain's orders and safety measures will be explained to you. Later that night you will have dinner on board. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 2, SUNDAY; DUBROVNIK – KORCULAIn the morning after breakfast, you will be transferred to the Old Town gate where you will join a guided tour of Dubrovnik. In the early afternoon, you will depart for the island of Korcula. Overnight in Korcula.DAY 3, MONDAY; KORCULA – PUCISCA (Island of Brac) - OMIŠAfter breakfast you will sail to the Island of Brac, passing through the scenic Peljesac channel, around the tip of the Peljesac Peninsula and the southeastern tip of the Island of Hvar. After docking at Pucisca, you can join a short visit to a stonemasonry school where you will learn about "Brac limestone." In the afternoon you can join an optional boat excursion up the Cetina River. Overnight in Omiš.DAY 4, TUESDAY; OMIŠ – SPLIT – excursion Skradin, Sibenik and TrogirAfter breakfast you will join an excursion to Sibenik, Skradin and Trogir. You'll depart Omis by coach bus, traveling through the karst Sibenik hinterland to reach Skradin. Your next stop will be in town of Sibenik, where you'll enjoy a guided tour. Before arrival in Split, you will make another quick stop in Trogir. Finally, you will arrive in Split's Old Town, where you can join an optional walking tour with a local guide. Dinner is on-board your ship. Overnight in Split.DAY 5, WEDNESDAY; SPLIT – HVAR (Island of HVAR) – VELA LUKA (Island of Korcula)Today you will sail to Hvar, known as the sunniest island in Croatia. Your destination is the town of Hvar, an area of immense beauty that buzzes with vibrant energy in the summer sun. Upon arrival, a local guide will take you for a walk around the ancient streets of Hvar. After the guided walking tour of Hvar, you will set sail to Korcula Island. Arrival in Vela Lula in the late afternoon. Overnight in Vela Luka.DAY 6, THURSDAY; VELA LUKA (Island of KORCULA) – POMENA (Island of MLJET) - SLANOThursday morning, after leaving behind the stunning beauty of Vela Luka, your Captain will hand-pick a bay where he will drop anchor for swimming and sunbathing. After the swim break, continue sailing to Pomena on the island of Mljet. Overnight in Slano.DAY 7, FRIDAY; SLANO – DUBROVNIKAfter breakfast you are free to take an optional guided tour, the "Taste of Dalmatia," and make a visit to Ston. Later, set sail for Dubrovnik and cruise beneath Dubrovnik's city walls and into the port of Gruž. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 8, SATURDAY; DUBROVNIKAfter your last breakfast on board, disembark by 09:00 AM.