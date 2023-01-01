Icon Museum

This modest museum has a collection of interesting Byzantine icons, painted on gilded wood, and 17th- and 18th-century ritual objects. The real highlight is access to gorgeous 15th-century All Saints’ Church (Crkva Svih Svetih) next door. This baroque church features a 17th-century painted Cretan crucifix, an extraordinary late-18th-century pietà carved from walnut, and a carved and painted 1439 polyptych altarpiece by Blaž Jurjev of Trogir, considered a Croatian masterpiece.