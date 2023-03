The 14th-century Abbey Palace houses an important collection of icons and Dalmatian religious art. The most outstanding work is the 1431 polyptych of The Virgin & Child with Saints by Blaž Jurjev of Trogir. The 20th century is represented by a sketch by Ivan Meštrović and a painting by Ɖuro Pulitika. There are also liturgical items, jewellery, coins, furniture and ancient documents relating to the history of Korčula.