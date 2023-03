For a total veg-out at the beach, nothing beats the island of Proizd at Korčula's northwestern tip. There's not much here but a single summertime restaurant, but the clear, blue water and white stones are dazzling. Bring plenty of sunscreen as there is little shade on the beaches. In the tourist season, small boats head to the island from Vela Luka. The trip takes about 40 minutes; expect to pay around 50KN per person.