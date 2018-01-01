Welcome to Opatija
The town sprawls along the coast between forested hills and the sparkling Adriatic, and the whole waterfront is connected by a promenade. Don’t expect great beaches (there aren’t any), but there’s still excellent swimming in the sheltered bays.
Top experiences in Opatija
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Opatija activities
Istria Private Guided Day Trip from Zagreb
Morning departure from Zagreb – pickup at the hotel at 8.30 am. An hour and a half drive to our first stop in Trsat hilltop castle (fortification) located just above the beautiful coastal city of Rijeka and the third largest city in Croatia. The castle itself is one of the oldest castle-forts in Croatia founded by the House of Frankopan – one of the most famous and oldest Croatian noble families. There you shall have coffee break with a spectacular view of city of Rijeka and Istria peninsula. After your coffee break, continuation of the trip towards Istria, most known as the region of the royal mushroom – the truffle. The truffle has been considered a delicacy for millenniums. It had been food in which Mesopotamian rulers enjoyed 4000 years ago as well as it is a delicacy nowadays. This royal mushroom was of course known to the ancient Greeks and the Roman emperors, as well as favorable food served at the French court and among the Austro-Hungarian aristocracy. It is very rare since it grows only in several locations in Europe – in some parts of France, Italy and in Istria. There visit medieval hilltop town of Motovun. Its location, overlooking the vast Motovun forest rich in truffles and hillside vineyards, makes it one of the most beautiful and unique Mediterranean old towns. After exploring the stones of an old medieval fortification you will have time for lunch (optional). We can definitely worn you to prepare your palate for the true taste explosion because you will have the opportunity to experience a traditional Istrian truffle lunch. After lunch head back to Zagreb with one last stop at the town of Opatija. This elegant destination also known as the Queen of the Adriatic has the longest tourism tradition in Croatia. More than 170 years long. It all began in the late 19th century when, due to remarkable presence of natural remedies within the area’s soil, water or climate, Opatija officially gained the status of Royal health resort within the Austro-Hungarian Empire. You will have the opportunity to take a peek at the most romantic promenade of the Adriatic coast – Opatija’s lungo mare while enjoying the cake or gelato in the famous Opatija’s coffee house Wagner. After Opatija, continue with the drive back to Zagreb and expect to arrive around 6.00 pm.
Adriatic Gems Rijeka and Opatija Day Trip
Begin the day with hotel pickup at approximately 8:30am. Arrive in Rijeka, the city built on the banks of the river, at 10am. Spend the next 2 hours and 45 minutes sightseeting in Rijeka, a multicultural heart of Europe that meets all people of good will with its arms wide open. The city can be seen when looking down from Trsat Castle. The castle’s history dates back to prehistoric times and the Illyrian tribe of Iapydes, followed by the Romans who built their fort there as well, and many other sovereigns who left their unique traces in this magnificent fortification. Take a walk on the colorful city market, meet the old town full of multi-coloured shops and small galleries, show yourself on the high street called Korzo, the heart of the city with many cafes and shop windows.Depart Rijeka at 12:45pm and head to Opatija. Opatija is thrilling with its elegance, villas, and parks that tell of interesting history whose participants where European emperors and kings themselves. Spend 2 hours exploring Opatija, the pearl of the Adriatic, well-known for its fragrant botanical gardens, parks and colored villas, each telling its secret story that was always a meeting point of European aristocracy, elegance, and style, where it was important to be seen, keeps the same atmosphere to the very day. Sipping coffee on one of the sunny terraces, enjoy the atmosphere of a rich history of Opatija.Leave Opatija at 3pm to be transferred back to your hotel in Pula, Rovinj, Poreč, Novigrad or Umag.ItineraryHotel departure followed by:10am – Arrival in Rijeka, sightseeing and spare time12:45pm – Departure for Opatija1pm – Arrival in Opatija, sightseeing and spare time3pm – Transfer back to your hotel