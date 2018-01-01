Istria Private Guided Day Trip from Zagreb

Morning departure from Zagreb – pickup at the hotel at 8.30 am. An hour and a half drive to our first stop in Trsat hilltop castle (fortification) located just above the beautiful coastal city of Rijeka and the third largest city in Croatia. The castle itself is one of the oldest castle-forts in Croatia founded by the House of Frankopan – one of the most famous and oldest Croatian noble families. There you shall have coffee break with a spectacular view of city of Rijeka and Istria peninsula. After your coffee break, continuation of the trip towards Istria, most known as the region of the royal mushroom – the truffle. The truffle has been considered a delicacy for millenniums. It had been food in which Mesopotamian rulers enjoyed 4000 years ago as well as it is a delicacy nowadays. This royal mushroom was of course known to the ancient Greeks and the Roman emperors, as well as favorable food served at the French court and among the Austro-Hungarian aristocracy. It is very rare since it grows only in several locations in Europe – in some parts of France, Italy and in Istria. There visit medieval hilltop town of Motovun. Its location, overlooking the vast Motovun forest rich in truffles and hillside vineyards, makes it one of the most beautiful and unique Mediterranean old towns. After exploring the stones of an old medieval fortification you will have time for lunch (optional). We can definitely worn you to prepare your palate for the true taste explosion because you will have the opportunity to experience a traditional Istrian truffle lunch. After lunch head back to Zagreb with one last stop at the town of Opatija. This elegant destination also known as the Queen of the Adriatic has the longest tourism tradition in Croatia. More than 170 years long. It all began in the late 19th century when, due to remarkable presence of natural remedies within the area’s soil, water or climate, Opatija officially gained the status of Royal health resort within the Austro-Hungarian Empire. You will have the opportunity to take a peek at the most romantic promenade of the Adriatic coast – Opatija’s lungo mare while enjoying the cake or gelato in the famous Opatija’s coffee house Wagner. After Opatija, continue with the drive back to Zagreb and expect to arrive around 6.00 pm.