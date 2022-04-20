One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…
Cres Island
Cres has a wild, natural allure that’s intoxicating and inspiring. Sparsely populated, it’s covered in dense primeval forests, and boasts a craggy coastline of soaring cliffs, hidden coves and ancient hilltop towns. Big skies and huge vistas are very much on the agenda in Cres, and it seems that every road and pathway offers scenery on a very grand scale indeed – this is some island.
The northern half of Cres, known as Tramuntana, is covered with dense oak, hornbeam, elk and chestnut forests. It’s prime cruising terrain for the protected griffon vulture, and you’ll see these giant birds at an excellent visitor centre in Beli, on the eastern coast.
The main seaside settlements lie on the western shore of Cres. Southwest of Valun there are highlands that include the perched medieval village of Lubenice.
- Lubenice Beach
One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…
- BBeli Beach
An archetypal Adriatic beach – secluded, wonderfully quiet and strewn with pebbles – 130m below the pretty village of Beli.
- SSt Mark's Church
The parish church houses the village's main sight: the 11th-century Valun Tablet. Inscribed in both Glagolitic and Latin, this tombstone reflects the…
- TTrg Frane Petrića
Right by the harbour, the main town square was the scene of public announcements, financial transactions and festivals under Venetian rule. It’s now the…
- RRescue Centre for Griffon Vultures
Housed at the Beli Visitor Centre, this place is home to, at last count, six juvenile griffon vultures that are being prepared for tagging and release…
- CChurch of the Assumption
Completed in 1498, this large church has a rich Renaissance portal facing onto the main square. The baroque altar inside has relics of St Gaudentius, Osor…
- VValun Beach
Around the headland to the northwest of the village, you'll find a lovely pebble beach bordered by pines. It's much quieter than the beach just east of…
- SSt Mary of the Snow Church
Just inside the main harbour gate, this church is notable for its Renaissance portal with a relief of the Virgin and Child. A glassed-in foyer allows you…
- RRuta
This local collective promotes the island’s cultural tradition of wool weaving and felting. Using the discarded wool of indigenous Cres sheep, the…
