Just inside the main harbour gate, this church is notable for its Renaissance portal with a relief of the Virgin and Child. A glassed-in foyer allows you to peer inside, but the church is only open during Mass. If you do find it open, look for the carved wooden pietà from the 15th century (now under protective glass) at the left altar.
St Mary of the Snow Church
Cres Island
Contact
Address
