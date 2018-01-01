Welcome to Zadar
While it’s not a picture-postcard kind of place, the mix of ancient relics, Habsburg elegance, coastal setting and unsightly tower blocks is what gives Zadar so much character. It's no Dubrovnik, but it's not a museum town either – this is a living, vibrant city, enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.
Zadar is also a key transport hub with superb ferry connections to the surrounding islands.
Top experiences in Zadar
Amazing hotels and hostels
Zadar activities
Plitvice Lakes National Park Full-Day Tour from Zadar
Departing from Zadar in the morning, your day trip starts with the 1-hour-and-45-minute drive to Plitvice Lakes National Park.Home to diverse vegetation and wildlife, including wild boar, wolves, and even bears, the park was granted World Heritage status in 1979. Located roughly halfway between Zagreb and Zadar, it's marked on old maps as the Devil’s Garden; the spectacular area consists of 16 interconnected terraced lakes, gushing over travertine rock covered in moss. When you arrive at Plitvice, begin your 4-hour guided tour, visiting the Upper Lakes and Lower Lakes and enjoying the unspoiled environment of one of the most beautiful national parks in the world. Although you can’t swim in the protected lakes, your guide will show you the best places to explore and relax in this paradise of natural wonders. Besides walking and sightseeing, the tour includes an electric boat ride on Kozjak Lake. On your way back, stop for lunch at a restaurant outside the park (own expense) before returning to Zadar, where your tour ends.
Kornati Archipielago Sailing Tour from Zadar
Meet for the start of your cruise at Marina Tankerkomerce in Zadar. Cruise through Zadar channel toward the pass of Mali Ždrelac, passing under the Pašman Bridge that connects the islands of Ugljan and Pašman. Continue on toward the island of Dugi otok. On the way there, you'll be able to see a part of the national park Kornati, and then you'll enter nature park Telašćica. Through the pass called Mala Provesa, enter into the area of the Park of Nature- Telašćica. Here you are docking near salt lake Mir. This lake is situated in the south-western part of the Park. The area abounds with richness of flora and fauna. Within the park is situated a donkey reserve. Coastal or Dinaric donkey is a Croatian breed, and there are 15 donkeys living in Telašćica at the moment. Here you will have free time to have lunch, swim, and walk along coast side of the island, and see unique stone sculptures. This path leads you to the cliffs and one of the most beautiful views of the sea.Continue your cruise toward a small cove for more swimming and enjoying the Adriatic Sea. On the way back to Zadar, your skipper will teach you the basics of sailing.Return to shore in Zadar at about 6pm.
Kornati National Park Full-Day Trip from Zadar
Your day trip to the jewel of the Adriatic Sea begins as you depart Zadar in the morning.Leaving in the morning, make your way to the Kornati National Park via boat. Enjoy breakfast as you travel to the 109 islands that make up the park. Along the way you'll stop twice to go swimming on beautiful secluded beaches, tour an old village on an island, and visit the Tureta fort.Then relax as you are taken on a tour around the park, checking up the dramatic karst-limestone formations that tower around you. In the middle of the day, you will also be treated to lunch. Enjoy!
Kornati National Park Full Day Sailing Trip from Zadar
You will set sail from Zadar main port in the morning and sailing through Zadar channel towards passage Mali Ždrelac that connects two islands, Pašman and Ugljan. Passing under Pašman bridge and then sailing towards Long island (Dugi otok). You will stop for a swim in a natural bay just before entering to Kornati, so you will have the opportunity for short snack as well as swimming. After you will pass through Mala Provesa and enter into the area of Telašćica Natural Park. There you will have the opportunity to see spectacular 150 meters high Devils rocks. Once again anchoring in a natural bay. Free time for sun tan, swimming, relaxing, cliff jumping and snorkeling. After you will continue to bay Telašćica. There in 10 minutes walk you will be able to reach Salt Lake. After spectacular view of cliffs and Kornati you will prepare for returning back to Zadar. Your skipper is also sailing instructor so he will give some sailing lesson and you will be able to drive the yacht (if you wish).
Dubrovnik, Split, Trogir, Zadar, Zagreb, Plitvice 8-Day Tour
Start your amazing Croatia trip with a sightseeing tour of Dubrovnik, where you’ll visit several sites including a Franciscan monastery and one of the oldest functioning pharmacies in Europe.The next day, see the ancient Roman Palace of Emperor Diocletian in Split, a beautiful city on the Adriatic coast. After that, visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Trogir, home to some impressive Gothic architecture and after, make your way to Zadar.On your fourth day, tour the old quarter of Zadar whose city walls, towers and gates tell the story of the city’s interesting past. After this morning tour you will visit Zagreb, the capital of Croatia in which you will admire the following morning, the Cathedral, the University and the fortified Upper Town amongst other essential landmarks. That afternoon you will be departing to the last stop of the tour, Plitvice.On your second to last day, soak up the serene natural beauty of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Plitvice Lakes National Park.The following morning you will be making your way back to Dubrovnik via Trilj and along Cetina River's valley.Enjoy free time back in Dubrovnik before concluding your tour on your eighth day.All transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts and 5 dinners are included, and for lunch, your guide can give you recommendations on great places to eat around the city. See the Itinerary section below for a detailed schedule.
Plitvice Lakes National Park Private Day Tour from Zagreb
The tour starts with a morning departure at your accommodation in Zagreb. Just a 1.5 hour drive is the first stop in idyllic watermill village of Rastoke. It has similar natural phenomena occurring as Plitvice Lakes and it is often called 'The Small Plitvice Lakes.'You will see the unique structure of well-preserved wooden watermills on the waterfalls of river Slunjcica. The village found its place at the foot of the 19th century Napoleon’s army Magazine since the area of Rastoke was actually the Eastern border of Napoleon’s Empire. It has an important ecologic and ethnographic legacy.After the short tour and coffee in Rastoke village, we will continue to the National Park Plitvice Lakes, only a 20-minute drive away. The tour of the National Park will take approximately 3 to 4 hours and will include hiking along both upper and lower lakes, a boat ride over the big lake, and a train ride through the park area at the end. You will be able to see 16 green and blue colored lakes arranged in cascades and connected to each other by a series of beautiful waterfalls, surrounded by captivating forests and vegetation.You can expect to arrive back in Zagreb around 5pm.* This tour can be customized to your interests and continue further to Zadar, Split, Dubrovnik or any place on the coast (on request, apply additional charges). Also, can be organized from any destination and concludes with drop-off back in Zagreb.