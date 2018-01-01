Plitvice Lakes National Park Private Day Tour from Zagreb

The tour starts with a morning departure at your accommodation in Zagreb. Just a 1.5 hour drive is the first stop in idyllic watermill village of Rastoke. It has similar natural phenomena occurring as Plitvice Lakes and it is often called 'The Small Plitvice Lakes.'You will see the unique structure of well-preserved wooden watermills on the waterfalls of river Slunjcica. The village found its place at the foot of the 19th century Napoleon’s army Magazine since the area of Rastoke was actually the Eastern border of Napoleon’s Empire. It has an important ecologic and ethnographic legacy.After the short tour and coffee in Rastoke village, we will continue to the National Park Plitvice Lakes, only a 20-minute drive away. The tour of the National Park will take approximately 3 to 4 hours and will include hiking along both upper and lower lakes, a boat ride over the big lake, and a train ride through the park area at the end. You will be able to see 16 green and blue colored lakes arranged in cascades and connected to each other by a series of beautiful waterfalls, surrounded by captivating forests and vegetation.You can expect to arrive back in Zagreb around 5pm.* This tour can be customized to your interests and continue further to Zadar, Split, Dubrovnik or any place on the coast (on request, apply additional charges). Also, can be organized from any destination and concludes with drop-off back in Zagreb.