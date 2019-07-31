Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The…
Vis Island
Of all the inhabited Croatian islands, Vis is the furthest from the coast and the most enigmatic. It spent much of its recent history serving as a Yugoslav military base, cut off from foreign visitors from the 1950s right up until 1989. This isolation preserved the island from development and drove much of the population to move elsewhere in search of work, leaving it underpopulated for many years.
As has happened with impoverished islands across the Mediterranean, Vis’ lack of development has become its drawcard as a tourist destination. International and local travellers alike now flock to Vis, seeking authenticity, nature, gourmet delights and peace and quiet. That's only set to increase following the 2018 release of the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, filmed on the island.
Vis has its own distinct grape, vugava, a white varietal that's been cultivated here since ancient times.
Explore Vis Island
- SStiniva
Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The…
- BBlue Cave
Located on the island of Biševo, off Vis' southwestern tip, this coastal cave is one of the region's most famous natural sights. It's at its best between…
- HHum
Reaching a height of 587m, this mountain dominates the western end of Vis. The very top is off limits, but you can drive up and park a little before the…
- IIssa Archaeological Museum
Housed in a 19th-century Austrian fortress, this small museum has the largest collection of Hellenistic artefacts in Croatia, including ancient Greek…
- SSrebrna
Near the fishing village of Rukavac, Srebrna (Silver) beach has large white pebbles and clear blue waters, backed with a nature reserve. It has the…
- MMilna & Zaglav
While the rest of the island is rocky or pebbly, Vis' eastern end has a few sandy beaches. Milna sits right beside the main road, a sandy beach with…
- GGrandovac
Past Kut and the British Naval Cemetery, this pretty beach has a bar (look out for occasional late-night parties), a small stretch of pebbles and a string…
- GGospa Gusarica
Komiža's most popular beach is at the northern end of town, right below the Hotel Biševo. It's fringed with pine trees and backed by the triple-naved…
- BBenedictine Monastery
On the eastern approach to the town, this fortress-like complex dates from the 17th century.
