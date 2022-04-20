The largest of the Pakleni Islands by far, Sveti Klement supports three villages in its 5 sq km. Palmižana is set on a beautiful horseshoe bay, with a…
Pakleni Islands
Most visitors to Hvar Town visit the crystal-clear waters, hidden beaches and deserted lagoons of the Pakleni Islands (Pakleni otoci), a gorgeous chain of wooded isles that stretches out immediately in front of the town. Although the name is often translated as ‘Hell’s Islands’, it's thought to derive from paklina, a pine resin that was once harvested here to waterproof boats.
The closest of the islands to Hvar is clothing-optional Jerolim. Next up is Marinkovac, best known for the raucous beach club on Stipanska bay. At the opposite end of Marinkovac are pretty Ždrilca and lagoon-like Mlini. Both have seasonal restaurants and a handful of stone cottages.
The largest of the islands by far is Sveti Klement, which supports three villages in its 5 sq km. Palmižana is set on a beautiful horseshoe bay, with a busy marina, accommodation, restaurants and a tiny sandy beach.
