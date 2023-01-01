Only 12km northeast of Osijek, Kopački Rit Nature Park is one of the largest wetlands in Europe: 293 bird species have been recorded here. Formed by the meeting of the Drava and Danube Rivers, this vast floodplain has two main lakes, Sakadaško and Kopačevo, surrounded by a remarkable variety of vegetation – from aquatic and grassland flora to willow, poplar and oak forests.

Depending on the season, you can find water lilies, sedges, water ferns, duckweeds, reeds and ryegrass. The Drava and Danube Rivers, together with the Mura River, were pronounced a biosphere reserve by Unesco in 2012.