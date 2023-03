Ɖakovo's pride and glory is this red-brick cathedral, with its twin 84m-high belfries looming over town. Commissioned by Bishop Strossmayer in 1862, the cathedral took four years to construct and another 12 to decorate. Once you enter this neo-Romanesque structure, you'll see what the dilly-dallying was about. The interior is a dazzling plethora of bright frescos depicting both Old Testament scenes and the life of St Peter.