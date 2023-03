As an escape from the museums and churches, take a free ride on the emblematic kompa (a wooden pedestrian ferry propelled by the water current) from the shore of Gornji Grad to Zoo Osijek, on the other side of the Drava. Croatia’s largest zoo spreads over 11 verdant riverside hectares, with 80 animal species and a reptile-filled aquarium. The kompa operates from 9am to 7pm April to October.