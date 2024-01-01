Watermill

Slavonia

This wooden replica watermill anchored on the Drava River (an EU-backed project, part of the Miller's Route that crosses through Hungary as well) makes for a lovely pit stop on the riverfront walk. It has a little cottage, used to demonstrate how the grain is ground. In the mid-19th century, Osijek had 60 watermills, the last one of which closed in 1944.

