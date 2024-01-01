This wooden replica watermill anchored on the Drava River (an EU-backed project, part of the Miller's Route that crosses through Hungary as well) makes for a lovely pit stop on the riverfront walk. It has a little cottage, used to demonstrate how the grain is ground. In the mid-19th century, Osijek had 60 watermills, the last one of which closed in 1944.
24.49 MILES
Located 5km downriver from Vukovar, this museum sits on one of Europe's most significant archaeological sites and provides an introduction to the most…
21.87 MILES
Ɖakovo's pride and glory is this red-brick cathedral, with its twin 84m-high belfries looming over town. Commissioned by Bishop Strossmayer in 1862, the…
Museum of Slavonia Archaeology Department
1.09 MILES
The oldest museum in Croatia, the Museum of Slavonia is housed in the renovated city-guard building with a glass dome over an arcaded patio. It showcases…
21.49 MILES
Closed for several years following the war, the 18th-century Eltz Palace reopened in 2014 as this brilliant museum. Head up the stairs to the 1st floor…
29.15 MILES
For a concentrated hit of Vojvodina’s history, head to Bač, 65km west of Novi Sad. The town’s star attraction is its partially ruined fortress. Records…
21.49 MILES
Ðakovo is famous for its Lipizzaner horses, a noble pure-bred with a lineage that can be traced back to the 16th century. These horses are trained in…
6.35 MILES
Only 12km northeast of Osijek, Kopački Rit Nature Park is one of the largest wetlands in Europe: 293 bird species have been recorded here. Formed by the…
1.12 MILES
Built under Habsburg rule as a defence against Turkish attacks, Osijek's compact 18th-century citadel was relatively undamaged during the war in the 1990s…
0.3 MILES
This red-brick neo-Gothic church's 90m-high tower is surpassed in height only by the cathedral in Zagreb and dominates downtown Osijek. Built in the 1890s…
0.49 MILES
This old cinema, built in 1912, is one of Osijek's art nouveau gems.
0.54 MILES
If you're a fan of early-20th-century architecture, take a stroll down Europska Avenija, lined by ornate art nouveau mansions. Along this stretch you'll…
0.59 MILES
Housed in an elegant neoclassical mansion, the Museum of Fine Arts contains a collection of paintings and sculptures by Slavonian artists from the 18th…
0.89 MILES
As an escape from the museums and churches, take a free ride on the emblematic kompa (a wooden pedestrian ferry propelled by the water current) from the…
