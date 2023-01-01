Bač Fortress

For a concentrated hit of Vojvodina’s history, head to Bač, 65km west of Novi Sad. The town’s star attraction is its partially ruined fortress. Records indicate it was first built in AD 873, before being annexed, renovated and destroyed repeatedly by various empires until the 18th century. These days you can visit the main tower and check out a small archaeological exhibition.

Buses from Novi Sad run to Bač (710RSD, 1¾ hours, 12 daily).

Bač town’s other highlights include a recently renovated Franciscan monastery (first established by Knights Templar in 1169) and the ruins of a 16th-century hammam, the only surviving Turkish bath in Vojvodina.