City Museum

Ilok’s principal attraction is this municipal museum located in the Odescalchi Palace high above the Danube, with spectacular river views. The castle was built on the foundations of a 15th-century structure, which the Italian family Odescalchi later rebuilt in today’s baroque-classicist style. The museum’s displays are well presented with information panels in English, walking you through Ilok's history under different rulers right up to the present day. The ethnographic section, on the top floor, has a beautiful collection of costumes.