Museum of Vojvodina

This worthwhile museum houses historical, archaeological and ethnological exhibits. The main building covers Vojvodinian history from Palaeolithic times to the late 19th century. Nearby, at building 37, which also houses the Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina, the story continues to 1945 with harrowing emphasis on WWI and WWII. The highlights include three gold-plated Roman helmets from the 4th century, excavated in the Srem region not far from Novi Sad, and one of the city's first bicycles, dating from 1880.