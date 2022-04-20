Novi Sad

Novi Sad is a chipper town with all the spoils and none of the stress of the big smoke. Locals sprawl in pretty parks and outdoor cafes, and laneway bars pack out nightly. The looming Petrovaradin Fortress keeps a stern eye on proceedings, loosening its tie each July to host Serbia's largest music festival. You can walk to all of Novi Sad's attractions from the happening pedestrian thoroughfare, Zmaj Jovina, which stretches from the main square (Trg Slobode) to Dunavska.

  • Petrovaradin fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia

    Petrovaradin Fortress

    Novi Sad

    Towering over the river on a 40m-high volcanic slab, this mighty citadel, considered Europe's second-biggest fortress (and one of its best preserved), is…

  • Gallery of Matica Srpska

    Gallery of Matica Srpska

    Novi Sad

    First established in Pest (part of modern Budapest) in 1826 and moved to Novi Sad in 1864, this is one of Serbia's most important and long-standing…

  • People on City Beach (Strand) on the Danube

    Štrand

    Novi Sad

    One of Europe's best by-the-Danube beaches, this 700m-long stretch morphs into a city of its own come summertime, with bars, stalls and all manner of…

  • Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina

    Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina

    Novi Sad

    Near to the Museum of Vojvodina's main building is this annexe. It is home to the city's premier collection of Serbian (particularly Vojvodinian) and…

  • Museum of Vojvodina

    Museum of Vojvodina

    Novi Sad

    This worthwhile museum houses historical, archaeological and ethnological exhibits. The main building covers Vojvodinian history from Palaeolithic times…

  • Gift Collection of Rajko Mamuzić

    Gift Collection of Rajko Mamuzić

    Novi Sad

    Located next to Trg Galerija, this collection is often overshadowed by the famous Gallery of Matica Srpska and the Pavle Beljanski Memorial Collection…

  • Church of the Name of Mary

    Church of the Name of Mary

    Novi Sad

    Called simply ‘the Cathedral’ by the locals, the 1895 Church of the Name of Mary on Trg Slobode is the largest Roman Catholic church in Novi Sad. Built in…

A young woman sitting on the banks of the Danube river in Novi Sad, Serbia, and enjoying the view of the old Petrovaradin fortress; Shutterstock ID 1348024769; your: Claire Naylor; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Ed; full: Novi Sad weekend update

Beaches

The perfect break in Novi Sad: experience the best of this laid-back city

Feb 25, 2022 • 6 min read

