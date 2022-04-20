Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Novi Sad is a chipper town with all the spoils and none of the stress of the big smoke. Locals sprawl in pretty parks and outdoor cafes, and laneway bars pack out nightly. The looming Petrovaradin Fortress keeps a stern eye on proceedings, loosening its tie each July to host Serbia's largest music festival. You can walk to all of Novi Sad's attractions from the happening pedestrian thoroughfare, Zmaj Jovina, which stretches from the main square (Trg Slobode) to Dunavska.
Novi Sad
Towering over the river on a 40m-high volcanic slab, this mighty citadel, considered Europe's second-biggest fortress (and one of its best preserved), is…
Novi Sad
First established in Pest (part of modern Budapest) in 1826 and moved to Novi Sad in 1864, this is one of Serbia's most important and long-standing…
Novi Sad
One of Europe's best by-the-Danube beaches, this 700m-long stretch morphs into a city of its own come summertime, with bars, stalls and all manner of…
Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina
Novi Sad
Near to the Museum of Vojvodina's main building is this annexe. It is home to the city's premier collection of Serbian (particularly Vojvodinian) and…
Novi Sad
This worthwhile museum houses historical, archaeological and ethnological exhibits. The main building covers Vojvodinian history from Palaeolithic times…
City Museum of Novi Sad – Foreign Art Collection
Novi Sad
Once the private collection of famed Novi Sad mayor and physician Branko Ilić, this special part of the City Museum’s collection displays paintings by…
Gift Collection of Rajko Mamuzić
Novi Sad
Located next to Trg Galerija, this collection is often overshadowed by the famous Gallery of Matica Srpska and the Pavle Beljanski Memorial Collection…
Novi Sad
Called simply ‘the Cathedral’ by the locals, the 1895 Church of the Name of Mary on Trg Slobode is the largest Roman Catholic church in Novi Sad. Built in…
BeachesThe perfect break in Novi Sad: experience the best of this laid-back city
Feb 25, 2022 • 6 min read
Get to the heart of Novi Sad with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Western Balkans $29.99
in partnership with getyourguide