Near to the Museum of Vojvodina's main building is this annexe. It is home to the city's premier collection of Serbian (particularly Vojvodinian) and international contemporary art from the second half of the 20th century and early 21st century, including sculptures, paintings, drawings and photography, installations, conceptual and digital art and design. It hosts thematic exhibitions, featuring local provocative artists or international celebrities such as Damien Hirst.

Take some time to explore the building (the former Museum of the Socialist Revolution) and to enjoy its lovely interior garden. Rumour has it the Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina will be receiving its own space in the newly refurbished Chinese Quarter in time for European Capital of Culture 2021.