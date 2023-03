Located next to Trg Galerija, this collection is often overshadowed by the famous Gallery of Matica Srpska and the Pavle Beljanski Memorial Collection. However, it has nearly 1000 works by more than 30 artists, housed in the lovely villa of the Radulović family. The artworks that emerged in the second half of the 20th century tell the story of a country that grew rapidly, with high hopes for the future after victory in WWII.