Gloria Maris

Inside the vaults of the old citadel, this museum is dedicated to seashells and marine and freshwater life. It’s the labour of love of Vladimir Filipović, who has amassed around one million shells in his 48 years of collecting, from all corners of the globe. Enter through the arched alleyway to the right side of the church.

Check out the most poisonous creature in the ocean (the remains of an octopus from the Philippines), fossils from 650 million years ago, a megalodon tooth and a vast array of exotic shells.