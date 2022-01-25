Gathered around a compact marina, the old town of Bol is an attractive place made up of small stone houses and winding streets dotted with pink and purple geraniums. While it's short on actual sights, many of its buildings are marked with interpretative panels explaining their cultural and historical significance.

The town's major attraction is Zlatni Rat, the seductive pebbly beach that stretches into the Adriatic and draws crowds of swimmers and windsurfers in summer. A long coastal promenade lined with pine trees, sculptures and gardens connects the beach with the old town. Bol is a buzzing place in summer – one of Croatia’s favourites – and perennially packed with tourists.