Bol
Gathered around a compact marina, the old town of Bol is an attractive place made up of small stone houses and winding streets dotted with pink and purple geraniums. While it's short on actual sights, many of its buildings are marked with interpretative panels explaining their cultural and historical significance.
The town's major attraction is Zlatni Rat, the seductive pebbly beach that stretches into the Adriatic and draws crowds of swimmers and windsurfers in summer. A long coastal promenade lined with pine trees, sculptures and gardens connects the beach with the old town. Bol is a buzzing place in summer – one of Croatia’s favourites – and perennially packed with tourists.
Explore Bol
- Zlatni Rat
- BBranislav Dešković Art Gallery
Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…
- DDragon’s Cave
It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…
- SStina
This local winery operates a slick, modern tasting room in the First Dalmatian Wine Co-op warehouse (built in 1903), right on the waterfront. Call in at…
- DDominican Monastery
Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…
- OOur-Lady-of-Carmel Church
Bol's main parish church is a pretty baroque structure built between 1668 and 1788. The sturdy stone exterior is ornamented with a frilly pediment set…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bol.
