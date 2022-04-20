Getty Images/Moment RM

Krka National Park

Extending along the 73km Krka River, Krka National Park runs from the Adriatic near Šibenik inland to the mountains of the Croatian interior. It’s a magical place of waterfalls and gorges, with the river gushing through a karstic canyon 200m deep. Sights built by humans are also a major draw of the region, the area’s remoteness attracting monks who constructed their monasteries here.

The park has five main entrances, at Skradin, Lozovac, Roški Slap, Krka Monastery and Burnum – all are accessible by car.

Explore Krka National Park

  • K

    Krka Monastery

    This isn't just the most important Serbian Orthodox monastery in Croatia; it's one of the faith's most important sites full stop. Featuring a unique…

  • K

    Krka National Park

    Stretching from the western foot of the Dinaric Range into the sea near Šibenik, the 73km Krka River and its wonderful waterfalls define the landscape of…

  • S

    Skradinski Buk

    The highlight of Krka National Park, an hour-long loop follows boardwalks, connects little islands in the emerald-green, fish-filled river and terminates…

  • M

    Mother of Mercy Franciscan Monastery

    Upstream of Skradinski Buk waterfall the Krka River broadens into Lake Viskovac, a habitat for marsh birds. At its centre is a tree-fringed island, the…

  • S

    Skradin

    Skradin is a pretty little riverside town with a combination of brightly painted and bare stone houses on its main street and a ruined fortress towering…

  • B

    Burnum

    Just off the main road from Kistanje to Knin, 6km past the monastery turn-off, lies the remains of the only Roman military amphitheatre in Croatia. Earth…

  • R

    Roški Slap

    Beginning with shallow steps and continuing in a series of branches and islets to become 23m-high cascades, this 650m-long stretch is a flamboyantly…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Krka National Park.

