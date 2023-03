Skradin is a pretty little riverside town with a combination of brightly painted and bare stone houses on its main street and a ruined fortress towering above. Apart from the opportunity to see the town itself, the advantage to starting your visit to Krka National Park in Skradin is that the park admission fee includes a boat ride through the canyon to Skradinski Buk waterfall. The disadvantage is that there can be long queues for the boats in summer.