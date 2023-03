Just off the main road from Kistanje to Knin, 6km past the monastery turn-off, lies the remains of the only Roman military amphitheatre in Croatia. Earth mounds lined with brick form the distinctive oval shape of the structure, which once entertained the troops stationed here. A little further along the road, look out for the two elegant white arches of a ruined aqueduct. There are also a couple of viewpoints for waterfalls in the vicinity.