Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Town with Wine Tasting from Split
You will see the amazing Krka waterfalls, the town of Sibenik and Skradin by boat. Your professional driver and guide, licensed specially for Krka waterfalls and Sibenik county area, will take you for a walk through Sibenik and through the National Park. A guided tour filled with all information about this nature’s marvel. You will have few hours of spare time, so you can swim under the waterfalls. Afterwards, you will get back on the boat and sail thirty minutes to Skradin town where you will taste Dalmatian cheese and wine. Then jump back to the mini van for your return to Split. This tour is organized in small groups for a better tour experience.
Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Full Day Tour from Split or Trogir
After picking you up at our meeting points or at your hotel, our excursion to one of the most popular sites in Dalmatia begins by driving along the border between the coast and the hinterland. In less than an hour, you will be greeted with a breathtaking view of the town of Trogir and Split surrounded by the sea and a landscape filled with greenery, village households and life. Then it's on to Krka National Park and Skradinski buk, one of the best known natural beauties of Croatia. Our professionally-guided tour includes a fascinating walk through an authentically restored ensemble of small stone houses, workshops, exhibits and watermills which show how water was used to make village life possible and sustainable centuries ago. Then we'll begin our nature walk to enjoy the rich diversity of flora and fauna through a network of forest pathways as well over wooden bridges. After about 90 minutes, our bus will then take you to Roski slap, a beautiful, quiet, untouched natural preserve perfect for swimming and relaxation. After the break you will have the opportunity for an optional lunch in a typical Dalmatian konoba (tavern) where you can taste local delicious traditional food like prosciutto, cheese, hearty bread and wine and local fruits and vegetables. After lunch, we will take a road takes leads us up to one of the most exciting Krka River canyons.Along the way you will enjoy the same kind of breathtaking views that professional photographers capture to illustrate Croatian tourist brochures, like the panorama of Visovac Island. Then we say good-bye to the park continue our trip to the seaside city of Sibenik, to see its main attractions - including St Jacob’s Cathedral, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. We will return to Split/Trogir along the beautiful coastal road, passing by picturesque villages, such as Primosten and Marina, and beautiful offshore islands.
Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Tour from Split or Trogir
Get picked up at your hotel or meet the group at the centrally located meeting point in Split or Trogir to begin this exhilarating one day tour out of the city. You’re just a short ride away from the first stop – the great city of Sibenik. This one is not only architecturally beautiful, but also historically important, so you’ll learn all about it while walking to the center of its historic core and visiting a very unique work of art – St. James Cathedral. Listen about all the unique architectural solutions of this UNESCO site while admiring its sculptural beauties. Your visit to Sibenik will be short and sweet, so after approximately one hour you will say goodbye to this beautiful coastal city and get back on the bus. Enjoy another short ride until you reach Krka Waterfalls National Park and the welcoming natural beauty of the most fascinating part of the park – Skradinski Buk. The walking tour of the park leads you straight into a small resemble of authentically renovated stone houses – workshops, exhibits and watermill that demonstrate all the necessities needed to make a village life sustainable centuries ago. Outside of this small set of stone houses there’s a whole net of trails for visitors that lead the way across the waters of the enchanting Krka River. Explore these trails with your guide while listening about all the different herbal and animal species that call this place a home. Relax in the shades of tall trees or sit by the refreshing river and slowly take in all the beauty that surrounds you. Make the most of your time in this fascinating place and use the free time to jump into the river and swim close to one of the cascades for a very unique experience. You can also have lunch (at an additional cost) in a small restaurant inside of the park, but if you prefer not to, that’s ok too. Use your whole free time to wonder around the area, exploring every little corner and using all the perfect photo opportunities. Then say farewell to this small piece of paradise and get back on the bus. The ride back to Split leads you through some eye-catching landscapes and picturesque Dalmatian villages. After arriving in Split or Trogir you will be dropped off at the same place where you were picked up in the morning.
Krka National Park Day Trip from Split
Make your own way to the meeting point along the Riva, Split’s main promenade, on the morning of your day trip. Then, after joining up with your guide, settle into your seat aboard an air-conditioned coach and travel to the historical town of Šibenik, where you will visit the Cathedral of St James.Šibenik, its steep backstreets, winding alleyways and medieval gardens. If you wish to further discover this town perhaps stroll down to the port for a glimpse of the Fortress of St Nicholas, which dates back to the 16th century.After around an hour, return to your coach and continue to Krka National Park. One of Croatia’s seven national parks, Krka is home to 17 breathtaking waterfalls that cascade over natural barriers from the Krka River.Set off along the gravel pathways and round-loop boardwalk with your guide. Look out over the tiny islets that stud the azure-green water and scan the lakes for Dalmatian barbelgudgeon, trout and other fish. See, too, the pretty woodland, meadows and quarries that are home to the park’s abundance of wildlife.After roughly 1.5 hours, break for lunch (own expense) before continuing to the park’s crowning glory: the Skradinski Buk waterfall. Snap photos of the fall’s 2,624-foot-long (800-meter) cascade and be wowed by the thundering sound of its waters crashing into the lower lake.Then, split off from your guide to explore independently. Perhaps change into your bathing suit and cool off with a swim in the lower lake, or stroll to the nearby mill cottages, which have been transformed into souvenir stores, cafes and workshops.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and return to your minivan. Then, relax on the hour-long journey to Split, where your tour concludes with a drop-off at the original start point.
Dalmatian Highlights 7-Day Cruise Aboard the Adriatic Pearl
DAY 1, SATURDAY; EMBARKATION IN DUBROVNIK (Gruz harbor)Your trip starts from 14:00 onward. Board your vessel and enjoy a welcome drink and a snack, and get a chance to meet your cruise director and the crew of “Adriatic Pearl." Captain's orders and safety measures will be explained to you. Later that night you will have dinner on board. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 2, SUNDAY; DUBROVNIK – KORCULAIn the morning after breakfast, you will be transferred to the Old Town gate where you will join a guided tour of Dubrovnik. In the early afternoon, you will depart for the island of Korcula. Overnight in Korcula.DAY 3, MONDAY; KORCULA – PUCISCA (Island of Brac) - OMIŠAfter breakfast you will sail to the Island of Brac, passing through the scenic Peljesac channel, around the tip of the Peljesac Peninsula and the southeastern tip of the Island of Hvar. After docking at Pucisca, you can join a short visit to a stonemasonry school where you will learn about "Brac limestone." In the afternoon you can join an optional boat excursion up the Cetina River. Overnight in Omiš.DAY 4, TUESDAY; OMIŠ – SPLIT – excursion Skradin, Sibenik and TrogirAfter breakfast you will join an excursion to Sibenik, Skradin and Trogir. You'll depart Omis by coach bus, traveling through the karst Sibenik hinterland to reach Skradin. Your next stop will be in town of Sibenik, where you'll enjoy a guided tour. Before arrival in Split, you will make another quick stop in Trogir. Finally, you will arrive in Split's Old Town, where you can join an optional walking tour with a local guide. Dinner is on-board your ship. Overnight in Split.DAY 5, WEDNESDAY; SPLIT – HVAR (Island of HVAR) – VELA LUKA (Island of Korcula)Today you will sail to Hvar, known as the sunniest island in Croatia. Your destination is the town of Hvar, an area of immense beauty that buzzes with vibrant energy in the summer sun. Upon arrival, a local guide will take you for a walk around the ancient streets of Hvar. After the guided walking tour of Hvar, you will set sail to Korcula Island. Arrival in Vela Lula in the late afternoon. Overnight in Vela Luka.DAY 6, THURSDAY; VELA LUKA (Island of KORCULA) – POMENA (Island of MLJET) - SLANOThursday morning, after leaving behind the stunning beauty of Vela Luka, your Captain will hand-pick a bay where he will drop anchor for swimming and sunbathing. After the swim break, continue sailing to Pomena on the island of Mljet. Overnight in Slano.DAY 7, FRIDAY; SLANO – DUBROVNIKAfter breakfast you are free to take an optional guided tour, the "Taste of Dalmatia," and make a visit to Ston. Later, set sail for Dubrovnik and cruise beneath Dubrovnik's city walls and into the port of Gruž. Overnight in Dubrovnik.DAY 8, SATURDAY; DUBROVNIKAfter your last breakfast on board, disembark by 09:00 AM.
Full-Day Private Sibenik and Trogir Tour from Split
Tour starts with pickup at 7:30 am from your apartment or hotel in Split or surrounding area. Before getting to Krka, there will be time to stop for coffee if you choose. The river rises 43km (as the crow flies) from Šibenik, beneath the best-known mountain in Croatia and Dalmatia, Dinara. This mountain has given its name to the mountain range, which stretches about 600 km encompassing the mountains of the Croatia coastal area and of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Krka is 45 miles (73km) long; the first part of it flows through plains (13 km), the second (40 km) through a canyon, and the final stage forms lakes joined to the sea. The river forms the border between Northern and Central Dalmatia. The Krka National Park covers over 88 square miles (142.2 sq km) and two-thirds of the River Krka. The entire river is a natural phenomenon of exceptional interest. At 3:30 pm, you will depart from Krka and visit the Bibich winery with wine tasting without an extra fee. You will ride along the coastline with spectacular views and arrive in Split around 6:30 pm.