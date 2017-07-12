Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Tour from Split or Trogir

Get picked up at your hotel or meet the group at the centrally located meeting point in Split or Trogir to begin this exhilarating one day tour out of the city. You’re just a short ride away from the first stop – the great city of Sibenik. This one is not only architecturally beautiful, but also historically important, so you’ll learn all about it while walking to the center of its historic core and visiting a very unique work of art – St. James Cathedral. Listen about all the unique architectural solutions of this UNESCO site while admiring its sculptural beauties. Your visit to Sibenik will be short and sweet, so after approximately one hour you will say goodbye to this beautiful coastal city and get back on the bus. Enjoy another short ride until you reach Krka Waterfalls National Park and the welcoming natural beauty of the most fascinating part of the park – Skradinski Buk. The walking tour of the park leads you straight into a small resemble of authentically renovated stone houses – workshops, exhibits and watermill that demonstrate all the necessities needed to make a village life sustainable centuries ago. Outside of this small set of stone houses there’s a whole net of trails for visitors that lead the way across the waters of the enchanting Krka River. Explore these trails with your guide while listening about all the different herbal and animal species that call this place a home. Relax in the shades of tall trees or sit by the refreshing river and slowly take in all the beauty that surrounds you. Make the most of your time in this fascinating place and use the free time to jump into the river and swim close to one of the cascades for a very unique experience. You can also have lunch (at an additional cost) in a small restaurant inside of the park, but if you prefer not to, that’s ok too. Use your whole free time to wonder around the area, exploring every little corner and using all the perfect photo opportunities. Then say farewell to this small piece of paradise and get back on the bus. The ride back to Split leads you through some eye-catching landscapes and picturesque Dalmatian villages. After arriving in Split or Trogir you will be dropped off at the same place where you were picked up in the morning.