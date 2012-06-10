Traditional Home Cooking Experience in Lecce with Dinner

Live an authentic culinary experience in Lecce, the baroque capital of Apulia. Enter the home of Giovanni, a professional sommelier and enjoy an amazing hands-on cooking followed by a convivial dinner with his family.Giovanni' home is in a seventeenth-century palace located on the main street of Lecce’s historic center, just a moment’s walk from the city’s beautiful baroque cathedral and Piazza Sant’Oronzo. With his wife, he welcomes curious travellers into his great hall, complete with fireplace, as if it is your own home. Both of them are professional sommeliers with a passion for cooking, fine wine and art. They also organize cooking courses and guided tours of wine cellars, if you wish.Giovanni adores cooking and hosting guests, together with the help of his wife, who is originally from the southern region of Puglia. Together they have refined a menu of Pugliese specialties, using products and raw materials from the region, like fish and vegetables from the local market, and olive oil from Salento. Get ready to learn some of the secrets of our cuisine and enjoy the meal with your friends and family. This is a typical menu you will prepare and taste: A Puglia speciality as an appetizer Cream of broccoli with burrata cheese and anchovies Cavalieri spaghetti with ‘hung’ tomatoes Negroamaro pot roast with creamed Galatina potatoes Salento pasticiotto flan. Don't miss the chance to live this unique culinary experience.