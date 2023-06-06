Alberobello

Traditional trulli houses along a small street

Overview

Unesco World Heritage Site Alberobello resembles an urban sprawl – for gnomes. The zona dei trulli on the westernmost of the town's two hills is a dense mass of 1500 beehive-shaped houses, white-tipped as if dusted by snow. These drystone buildings are made from local limestone; none are older than the 14th century.

  • Trullo Sovrano

    Trullo Sovrano

    Trullo Sovrano dates in parts to the early 17th century­, and is Alberobello's only two-floor trullo. Built by a wealthy priest’s family, it’s now a small…

  • Rione Aia Piccola

    Rione Aia Piccola

    On the eastern side of Via Indipendenza is Rione Aia Piccola. This neighbourhood is much less commercialised than Rione Monti, with 400 trulli, many still…

  • Rione Monti

    Rione Monti

    Within the old town quarter of Rione Monti more than 1000 trulli cascade down the hillside, many of which are now souvenir shops. The area is surprisingly…

