Trullo Sovrano dates in parts to the early 17th century­, and is Alberobello's only two-floor trullo. Built by a wealthy priest’s family, it’s now a small 'living' museum recreating trullo life, with sweet, rounded rooms that include a recreated bakery, bedroom and kitchen. The souvenir shop here has a wealth of literature on the town and surrounding area, plus Alberobello recipe books.