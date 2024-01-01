Parco Archeologico e Naturale di Arignano

Ostuni

Many of the finds at Ostuni's Museo di Civiltà Preclassiche della Murgia come from this cave and Palaeolithic burial ground, which doesn't offer much in the way of spectacle to the untrained eye. Visits outside the regular opening hours must be arranged in advance.

