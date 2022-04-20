Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/age fotostock RM
Chic Ostuni shines like a pearly white tiara, extending across three hills with the magnificent gem of a cathedral as its sparkling centrepiece. It's the end of the trulli region and the beginning of the hot, dry Salento. With some excellent restaurants, stylish bars and swish yet intimate places to stay, it's packed in summer.
Museo di Civiltà Preclassiche della Murgia
Ostuni
Located in the Convento delle Monacelle, the museum's most famous exhibit is Delia, a 25,000-year-old expectant mother. Pregnant at the time of her death,…
Parco Archeologico e Naturale di Arignano
Ostuni
Many of the finds at Ostuni's Museo di Civiltà Preclassiche della Murgia come from this cave and Palaeolithic burial ground, which doesn't offer much in…
Ostuni
Dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Ostuni's dramatic 15th-century cathedral has an unusual Gothic-Romanesque-Byzantine facade with a frilly…
Get to the heart of Ostuni with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide