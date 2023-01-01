Museo Nazionale Archeologico di Taranto

Sitting unassumingly in a side street in Taranto's new town is one of Italy's most important archaeological museums, chiefly dedicated to the archaeology of ancient Taras (Taranto). It houses, among other artefacts, the largest collection of Greek terracotta figures in the world. Also on display are fine collections of 1st-century BC glassware, classic black-and-red Attic vases and stunning gold and jewellery from Magna Graecia, such as a 4th-century BC bronze and terracotta crown.