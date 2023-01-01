Not to be confused with the Tavole Palatine, the Parco Archeologico is a larger, if less immediately impressive collection of Metaponto ruins that contains the remains of a Greek theatre and the Doric Tempio di Apollo Licio. The classical coastal Greek colony that once flourished here can be readily imagined, walking through the quiet fields and shin-high remains. It's especially interesting to see where the artefacts displayed in the Museo Archeologico Nazionale, 2km west, came from.