Cripta del Peccato Originale

Matera

Italy, Basilicata, Matera, Crypt of the Original Sin. Detail. Bishop and diacon. (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Mondadori via Getty Images

A fascinating Benedictine site dating to the Lombard period, the Cripta del Peccato Originale (Crypt of Original Sin) houses well-preserved 8th-century frescoes – depicting vivid scenes from both Old and New Testaments – that have earned it a reputation as the 'Sistine Chapel' of Matera's cave churches. It's 7km south of Matera: all visits must be booked through the website, then joined at the ticket office (at Azienda Agricola Dragone on Contrada Pietrapenta) 30 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time.

Suggest an Edit