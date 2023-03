Situated on a hill near the town centre, this 15th-century castle was left unfinished after the unpopular Count Tramontano, seemingly unaware that high taxes and his habit of bedding every new bride on her wedding night wasn't winning much favour, was killed by rebellious subjects. Four small tiles on Via Riscatto to the left of the cathedral paint a tale of the count's violent death. Unfortunately, the castle isn't open to the public.