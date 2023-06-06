Matera

Overview

Matera, Basilicata's jewel, may be the world's third-longest continuously inhabited human settlement. Natural caves in the tufa limestone, exposed as the Gravina cut its gorge, attracted the first inhabitants perhaps 7000 years ago. More elaborate structures were built atop them. Today, looking across the gorge to Matera’s huddled sassi (cave dwellings) it seems you've been transported back to the ancient Holy Land.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Exterior of the Chiesa San Pietro Barisano church in Matera, Italy.

    Chiesa San Pietro Barisano

    Matera

    Dating in its earliest parts to the 12th century, St Peter's, the largest of Matera's rupestrian churches, overlays an ancient honeycomb of niches where…

  • Palombaro Lungo

    Palombaro Lungo

    Matera

    This giant cistern, arguably as magnificent as a subterranean cathedral, is one of Matera's great sights. Lying under the city's main square with arches…

  • Casa Noha

    Casa Noha

    Matera

    Highly recommended as a precursor to visiting the sassi themselves, this wonderful 25-minute multimedia exhibit, spread across three rooms of a 16th…

  • The main cathedral of the Italian city of Matera

    Cathedral

    Matera

    Set high up on a spur between the two natural bowls of the sassi, the wan, graceful exterior of the 13th-century Pugliese-Romanesque cathedral makes the…

  • Italy, Basilicata, Matera, Crypt of the Original Sin. Detail. Bishop and diacon. (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

    Cripta del Peccato Originale

    Matera

    A fascinating Benedictine site dating to the Lombard period, the Cripta del Peccato Originale (Crypt of Original Sin) houses well-preserved 8th-century…

  • Castello Tramontano

    Castello Tramontano

    Matera

    Situated on a hill near the town centre, this 15th-century castle was left unfinished after the unpopular Count Tramontano, seemingly unaware that high…

Articles

Latest stories from Matera

A view of the tightly packed buildings of Bari's Old Town, with Basilica di San Nicola on the right and the sea in the distance

Art

Bari reinvented: why you should visit Puglia's underrated port

Mar 18, 2019 • 5 min read

