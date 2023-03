This 16th-century Renaissance-style palace is named for the two different families who owned it. The building is of interest because it houses the huge ornate capital that used to sit atop one of the Roman columns that marked the end of the Appian Way (the rest of the column is in Lecce). Also on site are Brindisi's tourist office, a pleasant cafe, a bookshop, exhibition spaces and the archaeological remains of a Roman domus (house).