This 12th-century cathedral was substantially remodelled after an earthquake in 1743. You can see how the original Romanesque structure may have looked by studying the nearby Porta dei Cavalieri Templari, a fanciful portico with pointy arches – all that remains of a medieval Knights Templar church that once also stood here.

Nearby Brindisi attractions

1. Museo Archeologico Provinciale Ribezzo

0.02 MILES

This superb museum covers several floors with well-documented exhibits (in English), including some 3000 bronze sculptures and fragments in Hellenistic…

2. Porta dei Cavalieri Templari

0.02 MILES

After the Romans, the next big event to hit Brindisi was the Crusades during the 12th and 13th centuries. The Porta dei Cavalieri Templari, an exotic…

3. Palazzo Granafei-Nervegna

0.08 MILES

This 16th-century Renaissance-style palace is named for the two different families who owned it. The building is of interest because it houses the huge…

4. Roman Column

0.09 MILES

The gleaming white column above a sweeping set of sun-whitened stairs leading to the waterfront promenade marks the terminus of the Roman Via Appia at…

5. Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

0.13 MILES

This 12th-century church, a brown bulk of Norman stone conforming to the circular plan the Templars so loved, is a wonderfully evocative structure,…

6. Cathedral

20.3 MILES

Dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Ostuni's dramatic 15th-century cathedral has an unusual Gothic-Romanesque-Byzantine facade with a frilly…