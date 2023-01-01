Museo Faggiano

Descend through Lecce's rich historical strata in this fascinating home-turned-museum, where sewerage excavations led to the chance discovery of an archaeological treasure trove. The deepest finds take you all the way back to the Messapii culture of the 5th century BC; you then ascend through Roman crypts, medieval walls, Jewish insigna and Knights Templar symbols in the rooftop tower.

The house itself dates to Templar times (12th century) and was used for a period as a convent. Underneath are tombs, a granary, a well, cisterns, and underground escape routes, all laid open to the modern visitor, and most accessible. It's a must for history buffs, amateur archaeologists and cave rats.