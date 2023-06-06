Lecce

Sculptures on the facade of the Santa Croce Basilica in Lecce.

©Gimas/Shutterstock

Overview

If Puglia were a movie, Lecce would be cast in the starring role. Bequeathed with a generous stash of baroque buildings by its 17th-century architects, the city has a completeness and homogeneity that other southern Italian metropolises lack. Indeed, so distinctive is Lecce’s architecture that it has acquired its own moniker, barocco leccese (Lecce baroque), an expressive and hugely decorative incarnation of the genre replete with gargoyles, asparagus columns and cavorting gremlins. Swooning 18th-century traveller Thomas Ashe thought it 'the most beautiful city in Italy', but the less-impressed Marchese Grimaldi said the facade of Basilica di Santa Croce made him think a lunatic was having a nightmare.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Baroque facade of Basilica di Santa Croce.

    Basilica di Santa Croce

    Lecce

    It seems that hallucinating stonemasons have been at work on the basilica. Sheep, dodos, cherubs and beasties writhe across the facade, a swirling…

  • Museo Faggiano

    Museo Faggiano

    Lecce

    Descend through Lecce's rich historical strata in this fascinating home-turned-museum, where sewerage excavations led to the chance discovery of an…

  • the Duomo in Lecce

    Piazza del Duomo

    Lecce

    Piazza del Duomo is a baroque feast, the city's focal point and a sudden open space amid the surrounding enclosed lanes. During times of invasion the…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    Lecce

    Giuseppe Zimbalo's 1659 reconstruction of Lecce's original 12th-century cathedral is recognised as being among his finest work. Zimbalo, Lecce's famous…

  • Museo Ebraico

    Museo Ebraico

    Lecce

    This fascinating museum outlines the Jewish history of Lecce and the greater Salento region. Entry is by 30-minute guided tour only, running every 45…

  • Castello di Carlo V

    Castello di Carlo V

    Lecce

    While the Normans built the original castle in the 12th century, it became associated with the Spanish Holy Roman Emperor Charles V, who enlarged it…

  • Roman Amphitheatre

    Roman Amphitheatre

    Lecce

    Below the ground level of the piazza is this restored 2nd-century-AD amphitheatre, discovered in 1901 by construction workers. It was excavated in the…

  • Colonna di Sant'Oronzo

    Colonna di Sant'Oronzo

    Lecce

    Two Roman columns once marked the end of the Appian Way in Brindisi. When one of them crumbled in 1582 some of the pieces were rescued and subsequently…

View more attractions

