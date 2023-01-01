This fascinating museum outlines the Jewish history of Lecce and the greater Salento region. Entry is by 30-minute guided tour only, running every 45 minutes from 10am to 1pm and 3pm to 6.15pm. Excellent maps (€1.50) covering other nearby Jewish heritage sites are a good option for self-drive travellers. On Thursday evenings at 6.30pm the museum hosts Sarah's Stories (€12), a poignant spoken-word and audiovisual performance by Italian actor, Giustina de Iaco. Booking ahead is recommended.