Palazzo del Governo

Lecce

The graceful baroque structure next to Lecce's Basilica di Santa Croce, once a convent for Celestine monks, now houses the local government.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mosaic of Abel and Cain offering presents to God on the floor of the central nave, Otranto duomo (cathedral), Otranto, Lecce, Apulia, Italy, Europe

    Cathedral

    22.15 MILES

    Mosaics, skulls, crypts and biblical-meets-tropical imagery: Otranto's cathedral is like no other in Italy. It was built by the Normans in the 11th…

  • Baroque facade of Basilica di Santa Croce.

    Basilica di Santa Croce

    0.03 MILES

    It seems that hallucinating stonemasons have been at work on the basilica. Sheep, dodos, cherubs and beasties writhe across the facade, a swirling…

  • Museo Faggiano

    Museo Faggiano

    0.35 MILES

    Descend through Lecce's rich historical strata in this fascinating home-turned-museum, where sewerage excavations led to the chance discovery of an…

  • Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

    Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

    23.03 MILES

    This 12th-century church, a brown bulk of Norman stone conforming to the circular plan the Templars so loved, is a wonderfully evocative structure,…

  • Basilica di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria

    Basilica di Santa Caterina d'Alessandria

    12.59 MILES

    Most people come to Galatina to see the incredible 14th-century Basilica di Santa Caterina d’Alessandria. Its interior is a kaleidoscope of frescoes and…

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.32 MILES

    Giuseppe Zimbalo's 1659 reconstruction of Lecce's original 12th-century cathedral is recognised as being among his finest work. Zimbalo, Lecce's famous…

  • Museo Ebraico

    Museo Ebraico

    0.04 MILES

    This fascinating museum outlines the Jewish history of Lecce and the greater Salento region. Entry is by 30-minute guided tour only, running every 45…

  • Grotta Zinzulusa

    Grotta Zinzulusa

    27.31 MILES

    An aperture on the Ionian coast below Castro leads into the magnificent stalactite-festooned Cave of Zinzulusa, one of the most significant coastal…

