Brindisi

Aerial panorama of Brindisi in the afternoon, Puglia, Italy

Like all ports, Brindisi has its seamy side, but it's also surprisingly slow paced and balmy, particularly along the palm-lined Corso Garibaldi, which links the port to the train station, and the promenade stretching along the interesting lungomare (seafront).

  • Tempio di San Giovanni al Sepolcro

    Brindisi

    This 12th-century church, a brown bulk of Norman stone conforming to the circular plan the Templars so loved, is a wonderfully evocative structure,…

  • Interiors of a museum, Francesco Ribezzo Provincial Archaeological Museum, Brindisi, Province of Brindisi, Puglia, Italy

    Museo Archeologico Provinciale Ribezzo

    Brindisi

    This superb museum covers several floors with well-documented exhibits (in English), including some 3000 bronze sculptures and fragments in Hellenistic…

  • Palazzo Granafei-Nervegna

    Brindisi

    This 16th-century Renaissance-style palace is named for the two different families who owned it. The building is of interest because it houses the huge…

  • Porta dei Cavalieri Templari

    Brindisi

    After the Romans, the next big event to hit Brindisi was the Crusades during the 12th and 13th centuries. The Porta dei Cavalieri Templari, an exotic…

  • Cathedral

    Brindisi

    This 12th-century cathedral was substantially remodelled after an earthquake in 1743. You can see how the original Romanesque structure may have looked by…

  • Roman Column

    Brindisi

    The gleaming white column above a sweeping set of sun-whitened stairs leading to the waterfront promenade marks the terminus of the Roman Via Appia at…

