Museo Archeologico di Santa Scolastica

Housed in a well-preserved 16th-century defensive bastion, this excellent museum reopened in late 2018 and features a superbly curated overview of the historic origins of Bari. Interactive features showcase a fascinating timeline including the city's Bronze Age and Hellenistic periods, and carefully illuminated walkways traverse the considerable remains of a medieval church dedicated to St Paul and St John. A highlight is the museum's collection of sepulchral funerary slabs dating from Roman times.