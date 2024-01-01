Colonna della Giustizia

Bari

LoginSave

The Colonna della Giustizia (Column of Justice) is the place where debtors were once tied and lashed (in the less gentle days of the 16th century).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grotte di Castellana, Puglia, Italy.

    Grotte di Castellana

    22.6 MILES

    These spectacular limestone caves, 40km southeast of Bari, are Italy's longest natural subterranean network. The interlinked galleries, first discovered…

  • Bari, Italy - 5 May, 2018: Famous Saint Nicholas Saint Nicholas Basilica in old part of city Bari, Italy

    Basilica di San Nicola

    0.18 MILES

    Bari's signature basilica was one of the first Norman churches to be built in southern Italy, and is a splendid (if square and solid) example of Pugliese…

  • Museo Archeologico di Santa Scolastica

    Museo Archeologico di Santa Scolastica

    0.33 MILES

    Housed in a well-preserved 16th-century defensive bastion, this excellent museum reopened in late 2018 and features a superbly curated overview of the…

  • The beautiful cathedral in the city of Trani.

    Cathedral

    25.91 MILES

    This dramatic seafront cathedral is dedicated to St Nicholas the Pilgrim, a Greek Christian who wandered through Puglia crying 'Kyrie eleison' ('Lord,…

  • Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

    Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

    0.14 MILES

    This subterranean museum beneath Bari cathedral reveals well-preserved remnants of an ancient Christian basilica and various Roman ruins. This fascinating…

  • Facade of the Cathedral of San Sabino in Bari, Apulia, Italy

    Cathedral

    0.15 MILES

    Built over the original Byzantine church, the 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque cathedral, dedicated to San Sabino, is technically Bari's most important…

  • Scolanova Synagogue

    Scolanova Synagogue

    25.88 MILES

    This synagogue, one of four once established in Trani's ancient Jewish quarter, has been reborn after over 600 years. Persecutions, forced conversions and…

  • Ognissanti Church

    Ognissanti Church

    25.82 MILES

    Traditionally (but controversially) thought to be built by the Knights Templar in the 12th century, this church became a place of blessing for those…

View more attractions

Nearby Bari attractions

1. Piazza Mercantile

0.01 MILES

This beautiful piazza is fronted by the Sedile, the headquarters of Bari's Council of Nobles. In the square's northeast corner is the Colonna della…

2. Spazio Murat

0.11 MILES

Check out this repurposed heritage building for an ever-changing series of interesting and innovative cultural and art displays, part of the nexus of…

3. Teatro Margherita

0.13 MILES

Originally constructed from 1912 to 1914, this historic theatre was restored and reopened in 2018 and is now used for travelling art and photographic…

4. Museo del Succorpo della Cattedrale

0.14 MILES

This subterranean museum beneath Bari cathedral reveals well-preserved remnants of an ancient Christian basilica and various Roman ruins. This fascinating…

5. Cathedral

0.15 MILES

Built over the original Byzantine church, the 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque cathedral, dedicated to San Sabino, is technically Bari's most important…

6. Basilica di San Nicola

0.18 MILES

Bari's signature basilica was one of the first Norman churches to be built in southern Italy, and is a splendid (if square and solid) example of Pugliese…

7. Museo Nicolaiano

0.2 MILES

Exhibits artefacts from the adjacent Basilica di San Nicola, including chalices, vestments, parchments, relics and paintings.

8. Castello Svevo

0.28 MILES

Roger the Norman originally built this castle in the 12th century over the ruins of a Byzantine structure. Later, Frederick II of Swabia built over the…